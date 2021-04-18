43m ago

Runaway veld fire: Rhodes Memorial restaurant damaged, hikers and visitors urged to evacuate

Warda Meyer
Part of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and Tea Garden was destroyed by the blaze.
PHOTO: Supplied

Cape Town firefighters are battling a runaway veld fire that destroyed part of the popular Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and Tea Garden on Sunday.

Table Mountain National Park has requested all hikers in the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial areas to evacuate with immediate effect. Cars parked in these sections also need to be moved as a matter of urgency.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said fire crews were alerted at 08:45 to a vegetation fire above Philip Kgosana Drive.

Carelse added:

Fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, with the fire currently spreading from Rhodes Memorial towards UCT. A section of the tea room at Rhodes Memorial has been destroyed and people are urged not to enter the area.

He said more resources were being dispatched.

Teams from Working on Fire and the Table Mountain National Park were also called in to assist while three choppers water bombed the area.

City traffic spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout, said the M3 inbound between Rhodes Drive and Union Avenue has been closed to traffic, as well as access roads from Woolsack Drive and Princess Ann Avenue into the M3.

More to follow.

Read more on:
cape townfires
