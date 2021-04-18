Runaway veld fire: Rhodes Memorial restaurant damaged, hikers and visitors urged to evacuate

Cape Town firefighters are battling a runaway veld fire that destroyed part of the popular Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and Tea Garden on Sunday.

Table Mountain National Park has requested all hikers in the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial areas to evacuate with immediate effect. Cars parked in these sections also need to be moved as a matter of urgency.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said fire crews were alerted at 08:45 to a vegetation fire above Philip Kgosana Drive.

Carelse added:

Fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, with the fire currently spreading from Rhodes Memorial towards UCT. A section of the tea room at Rhodes Memorial has been destroyed and people are urged not to enter the area.

He said more resources were being dispatched.



Teams from Working on Fire and the Table Mountain National Park were also called in to assist while three choppers water bombed the area.

City traffic spokesperson, Maxine Bezuidenhout, said the M3 inbound between Rhodes Drive and Union Avenue has been closed to traffic, as well as access roads from Woolsack Drive and Princess Ann Avenue into the M3.

@News24 caught Rhodes memorial restaurant explosion from the fire on the mountain #fireonthemountain pic.twitter.com/txwIWVDOyU — Claire (@Claire30184787) April 18, 2021

Devils peak fire claiming Rhodes memorial restaurant pic.twitter.com/23IqvRqSUx — ben goes brrrr (@callmeBen0) April 18, 2021

The fire is currently out of control and we request that all onlookers please refrain from entering the area and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass. Update to follow shortly. #tablemountainnationalpark #WCFireSeason #SANParks #fireseason #NewlandsFire — SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) April 18, 2021

The fire just hit UCT, hope it doesn't jump to the chemistry department @AdvoBarryRoux #CapeTown pic.twitter.com/nsVNSbCSp5 — Pidigori... (@mu_nash_e) April 18, 2021

Firefighters trying to put out the fire above the M3 near Rhodes Memorial. Thank you @cptfrs@wo_fire I’m trail-running on the mountain, but worried my car may be caught in the fire if it reaches Rhodes Memorial; so am heading down because it’s spreading fast heading my way #firepic.twitter.com/gIbCMHhw4f — Lisette Lombard (@LisLombard) April 18, 2021

SANParks Table Mountain National Park requests that all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area evacuate with immediate effect. Cars parked within these sections need to be moved as a matter of urgency. — Love Cape Town (@lovecapetown) April 18, 2021

Rhodes Memorial burning, 2 Huey’s doing thier best but fire is out of control and heading towards UCT @BOSBEER2006 @vwsfires #capetown #capetownfire pic.twitter.com/CWrM9jSbew — Mark Boonzaier (@boonzie) April 18, 2021

