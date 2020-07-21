35m ago

Running on fumes: Illicit cigarettes worth R7m found in 'petrol tanker' at SA-Zim border

Riaan Grobler
Illicit cigarettes worth nearly R7 million were found hidden in a petrol tanker on Monday.
SAPS

An elaborate scheme to smuggle millions of rands worth of illicit cigarettes in what appeared to be a petrol tanker went up in smoke on Monday. 

Limpopo police arrested two people, aged 36 and 44, for allegedly hauling illicit cigarettes worth nearly R7 million at the Beitbridge border post near Musina. 

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, officers were carrying out routine duties at the border post when they stopped a petrol tanker that was sealed at the top.

WATCH | 180 arrested during Tshwane raids, cigarettes seized

"Five hundred and twenty-three master boxes containing thousands of cartons of illicit cigarettes were found hidden in a specially made compartment in the tanker," Mojapelo said. 

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended the members and all other role players for their alertness and dedication in finding the cigarettes and arresting the suspects.

They are expected to appear in Musina Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

