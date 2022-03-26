41m ago

Russia-Ukraine: 'We must ask for this war to end, sooner rather than later' - Gordhan

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • SA maintains that a peaceful resolution is needed to resolve the war in Ukraine.
  • Pravin Gordhan says SA is talking to both countries to end the conflict.
  • Barbara Hogan says the invasion would have dismayed Ahmed Kathrada.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan reiterated the government's call for peace talks to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gordhan was addressing the virtual fifth Ahmed Kathrada commemoration.

"We share the view of many in any situation where we have ordinary civilians, who played no role in inspiring war or conflict and suffering, as they are in the Ukraine situation. We must ask for this war, or whatever you want to call it, to end, sooner rather than later.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has been talking to all role-players in this conflict, including Ukraine President (Volodymyr Zelensky), to promote the idea that there need to be talks, mediation and cease fire. Wars, generally, end in talks. 

"It is important to recall Kathrada and his generation. They must continue to act as role models, guides of new generations of South Africans, and younger people worldwide. We need to remember the sacrifice their (Kathrada) generation and many others have made over a period of time," Gordhan said.

"Democracy itself has been weakened around the world. Democracy in countries that have proclaimed themselves to be prototypes or epitomes of democracy have themselves given rise to right-wing movements and negative populism."

Gordhan said that, for the last eight to 10 years, South Africa had been a prime example of a small group of people capturing state institutions.

"... and destroy institutions that were fought for, won, and created over time to serve people of South Africa," he said.

"Human beings find their way into those institutions through political processes. Those political processes can be manipulated in one way or another. We are in the process of rebuilding them. Democracy is supposed to be for the people, by the people, of the people."

Gordhan said that, in parts of the world, the elites dictated the politics of a country, while the pandemic had taught us that inequality now appeared in both developed and developing countries.

Former minister and Kathrada's partner, Barbara Hogan, said it was politically smart to understand ideology and acts of human response to suffering and inequality. 

Hogan said the invasion of Ukraine was heartless in many ways.

"It breaks my heart. His [Kathrada] heart was broken when we took a similar stance on Zimbabwe. We had so much moral gravitas and are sacrificing it. He would have been on top of these issues. He would have been distressed about all of this," said Hogan.

