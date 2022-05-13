1h ago

add bookmark

Russia’s conflict with Ukraine could lead to more suffering for poor South Africans - Lindiwe Zulu

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu.
Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu.
GCIS
  • Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has delivered her department's budget vote for the 2022/23 financial year in Parliament.
  • In her budget speech, Zulu raised concerns about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • She told MPs the war could push the price of basic food items up, negatively affecting the poor.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says amid the conflict in Eastern Europe, the likelihood of poor South Africans securing basic food items is increasingly becoming remote.

On Friday, Zulu delivered her department's budget vote for the 2022/23 financial year.

She expressed concern about vulnerable South Africans increasingly becoming dependent on the state.

"In light of the sustained conflict in Europe, not only is the cost of basic food items and energy sources rising, but the likelihood of our people securing these basic provisions on a continued basis is increasingly becoming remote.   

READ | R12.6 million recovered from state employees who received Sassa grants

"Inadvertently, ill-prospects such as these only serve to heighten the need for social development interventions to be strengthened towards ensuring that the state of our people does not deteriorate further."

Zulu vowed to intensify contributions towards interventions that address the impact of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

This includes:

  • Continuously improving the implementation, quality, and reach of all social development services.
  • Strengthening the fight against gender-based violence and femicide by means of implementing the national strategic plan on gender-based violence and femicide.
  • The establishment of beneficial and sustainable linkages between the implementation of social development services and economic opportunities. This will be done by creating and supporting the participation of beneficiaries in the social economy.

According to Zulu, her department is the government's third largest budget for the 2022/23 financial year, as it constituted 13.1% of the government's overall estimated budget of R1.957 trillion.

DA MP Bridget Masango highlighted the department's inability to deal with social grants during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"One looks at the Auditor-General reports, the department itself has had inadequate capacity during the Covid-19 pandemic. They have red-flagged the payments of grants.

"Sassa's outdated and limited databases result in people who are not in distress receiving grants. There is an inability to deal with fraud allegations, and some of the matters date back to 2011 and 2013.

"These deeply concerning irregularities indicate that their systems are inadequate to deal with such large numbers of money," she said.

EFF MP Paulnita Marais said the party had continuously warned poor South Africans were desperate and hungry.

"Hunger without hope is a security threat, and we have failed to provide a system to help them out of poverty. The price of food and transport has gone up. 

"We must increase the grants; the permanent solution is a universal basic income grant for everyone. Despite the EFF's calls for these increases, the ANC has continued to fail," she added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentsassalindiwe zulurussiaukrainepoliticssocial grants
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 54 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 139 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 620 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.17
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,810.38
-0.6%
Silver
21.05
+1.8%
Palladium
1,942.50
+1.8%
Platinum
942.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
107.45
-0.1%
Top 40
61,992
+2.2%
All Share
68,651
+2.0%
Resource 10
70,768
+4.0%
Industrial 25
77,046
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,735
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo