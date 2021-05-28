Rustenberg municipal manager replaced after being assaulted by employees

An acting municipal manager has been appointed in Rustenberg.

Municipal manager Victor Makona was assaulted on Wednesday.

The assault took place during a site visit to an electricity unit.

The Rustenberg municipality has appointed an acting municipal manager after an assault on municipal manager Victor Makona on Wednesday.



Makona was assaulted by employees from the municipality's Electricity Unit during a site visit.

"In his attempt to resolve a situation which could have sabotaged the City's service delivery, where the electrical workshop was closed off by employees over issues pertaining to an operational matter, the municipal manager was stoned and assaulted," Mayor Mpho Khunou said.

"Subsequent to the regrettable incident, the municipal manager was rushed to hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care. A case has been registered with the South African Police Services, which is being treated as a high priority matter."

The dispute is understood to have been about overtime.

Edward Komane, the current director for local economic development, would be the acting municipal manager until further notice.



"The municipal manager is recovering well in hospital, and the executive mayor and the leadership collective continues to send their well wishes to his family during this period. The law enforcement agencies are hard at work to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous act and to ensure that the law takes its course," said mayoral spokesperson David Magae.

Any person with information is urged to contact the City's Public Safety Directorate's Joseph Khumalo on 014 590 3363.

