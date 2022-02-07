1h ago

'Ruthless act': Man arrested after allegedly raping, murdering toddler daughter

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a toddler in the Eastern Cape.
Sharon Seretlo
  • The toddler was rushed to hospital but died a day after the rape.
  • The father was apprehended during a citizen's arrest by Port St Johns residents.

The man was apprehended in a citizen's arrest by Port St Johns residents after he was accused of raping his 20-month-old daughter.

He was taken into custody after police responded to a complaint in the Tankini area on Thursday at around 10:00. The child died on Friday, said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

READ | Eastern Cape man arrested after series of rapes committed in less than 3 months

"[A toddler] was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately she did not survive. A 27-year-old man was detained on a charge of rape and an additional charge of murder," said Kinana.

The man is expected to appear in the Port St Johns Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Nomthetheleli Mene condemned what she called a "ruthless act".

"Children are supposed to be protected by the ones they look up to and love. Yet, in this cruel society and in some cases such as this, children are no longer safe with their own parents. We will be working closely with the prosecuting authority to ensure that this suspect is denied bail and that justice is served for this little child who was brutally robbed of her childhood and life," said Mene.

