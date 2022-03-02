SA ambassador and family, other diplomats flee Ukraine in convoy





The South African ambassador to Ukraine, his family and other diplomats are leaving the country.

André Groenewald and his team are travelling in a convoy of vehicles.

They intend fleeing to either Romania or Moldova.

South African ambassador to Ukraine, André Groenewald, and other diplomats are fleeing the conflict-torn country.

Groenewald said he was travelling with his wife and three sons in a motor vehicle convoy.

Speaking to ENCA, he added that the convoy had passed Urman.

He said:

Things have changed quickly on the ground. As diplomatic communities in Kyiv, we are opening a humanitarian corridor gap to move out of the town.

"The Nigerian ambassador is travelling with us, together with other diplomats from other countries. We have moved out of Kyiv. It is too dangerous in Kyiv. Our idea was to move to Moldova or Romania. We are now considering looking at other options," said Groenewald.



Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's (Dirco) acting director-general, Clayson Monyela, said according to its database, there were 28 South African students in Ukraine.

In total, ???? students on our database in #Ukraine are 28. Amb Mngomezulu says 7 are now safely in Poland & 15 safely in Hungary. 4 are still being assisted to cross into Poland. 2 are in a town far from conflict zone (Closest to Russia). There's a plan to assist. pic.twitter.com/W9oZL1DmGx — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) March 1, 2022

Monyela tweeted that seven students have safely arrived in Poland, 15 are in Hungary, four were being assisted to cross into Poland, and two were in a town far from the conflict zone.



Earlier reports showed a missile had hit a television tower in Kyiv.

