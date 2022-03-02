SA ambassador safe after fleeing Kyiv - Dirco

South African ambassador to Ukraine André Groenewald is safe after fleeing conflict-torn Kyiv.



On Tuesday, Groenewald, his family and other diplomats fled the capital city, which has been rocked by heavy Russian fire.

On Wednesday, Department of International Relations and Cooperation acting director-general Clayson Monyela said: "Ambassador André Groenewald is safe and yes, he is out of Kyiv."

Monyela declined to comment on whether Groenewald managed to leave Ukraine.

In a television interview, Groenewald said he intended to flee to either Romania or Moldova.



On his Twitter page, where he has been providing updates on the evacuation of South African, Monyela said three students landed in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

There are 28 South African students studying in Ukraine and most of them have managed to leave.

"More [are] expected in the coming days," he said.

He said six South Africans were still in Ukraine. Twenty managed to move to Hungary, 10 to Poland and 12 to Slovakia.