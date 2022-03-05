39m ago

add bookmark

SA-born Sky News journalist and colleagues come under fire in Ukraine

accreditation
Compiled by Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A South African-born journalist came under fire while covering the war in Ukraine. 
  • Dominique van Heerden and her Sky News colleagues appealed in vain that they were journalists. 
  • The five made it to the safety of a warehouse after a harrowing run trying to avoid sniper fire. 

A South African-born journalist, reporting on the war in Ukraine for Sky News, and her colleagues came under fire and narrowly escaped death as bullets whizzed past them in their car. 

Sky News said the team was in Kyiv on Monday when they came under fire. 

Camera operator Richie Mockler was shot twice against the body armour that journalists wear, while chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was injured. 

They managed to gather footage, even while under attack, which shows them driving on a rubble-strewn road. At first, a noise is heard.

"That was a tyre, wasn't it?" is the first comment heard. 

READ | ‘Barely slept’: Exhausted and tearful, Ukrainians pour into Lviv

When they realise they are under attack, they shout "Stop" repeatedly - and, thinking a Ukrainian checkpoint has misidentified them, they shout that they are journalists.

Bullets are seen flashing off the metal of the vehicle. 

Ramsay and producer Van Heerden make a run for it out of the car down an embankment, across a muddy track, for the safety of a wall. They are joined by Mockler, producer Martin Vowles, and Ukrainian producer Andrii Lytvynenko.

Caretakers at a warehouse let them in, and they start making a rescue plan. 

Watch the Sky News footage here.

Van Heerden was not immediately available to speak to News24, but she wrote on her Instagram page: "Not sure how we survived this - but we somehow did, and everyone is OK. We are home now, but our minds are on Ukraine, everyone there, and those who have died."

READ | ANC calls EU sanctions on Russia 'draconian'

The Centre for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) said Ukrainian journalist Yevhenii Sakun was killed during a Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv.

Sakun was a camera operator for the Ukrainian television station, LIVE. 

On 26 February, two journalists with the Danish newspaper, Ekstra Bladet, were shot while reporting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Ohtyrka, a report by their employer, and Ekstra Bladet chief editor, Knud Brix, CPJ said. 

"The journalists were reporting from the location of a suspected Russian airstrike when a bomb exploded nearby and unidentified attackers fired "20 or 30 rounds" at the journalists," Brix told CPJ.

"They hit reporter Stefan Weichert once in the shoulder and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen three times: twice in his legs, and once in his back."

The journalists either had press cards or body armour, marked "Press".

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sky newsdominique van heerdenrussiaukraine
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
35% - 4363 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
65% - 8247 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.42
-1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.40
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.88
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,970.41
0.0%
Silver
25.70
0.0%
Palladium
3,009.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,129.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
68,358
-3.7%
All Share
74,734
-3.6%
Resource 10
87,052
-1.2%
Industrial 25
79,728
-6.3%
Financial 15
15,735
-4.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cop delivers baby after mom goes into labour
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo