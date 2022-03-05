SA-born Sky News journalist and colleagues come under fire in Ukraine

A South African-born journalist came under fire while covering the war in Ukraine.

Dominique van Heerden and her Sky News colleagues appealed in vain that they were journalists.

The five made it to the safety of a warehouse after a harrowing run trying to avoid sniper fire.

A South African-born journalist, reporting on the war in Ukraine for Sky News, and her colleagues came under fire and narrowly escaped death as bullets whizzed past them in their car.



Sky News said the team was in Kyiv on Monday when they came under fire.

Camera operator Richie Mockler was shot twice against the body armour that journalists wear, while chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay was injured.



They managed to gather footage, even while under attack, which shows them driving on a rubble-strewn road. At first, a noise is heard.

"That was a tyre, wasn't it?" is the first comment heard.

When they realise they are under attack, they shout "Stop" repeatedly - and, thinking a Ukrainian checkpoint has misidentified them, they shout that they are journalists.

Bullets are seen flashing off the metal of the vehicle.

Ramsay and producer Van Heerden make a run for it out of the car down an embankment, across a muddy track, for the safety of a wall. They are joined by Mockler, producer Martin Vowles, and Ukrainian producer Andrii Lytvynenko.

Caretakers at a warehouse let them in, and they start making a rescue plan.

Van Heerden was not immediately available to speak to News24, but she wrote on her Instagram page: "Not sure how we survived this - but we somehow did, and everyone is OK. We are home now, but our minds are on Ukraine, everyone there, and those who have died."

The Centre for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) said Ukrainian journalist Yevhenii Sakun was killed during a Russian attack on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv.

Sakun was a camera operator for the Ukrainian television station, LIVE.

On 26 February, two journalists with the Danish newspaper, Ekstra Bladet, were shot while reporting near the eastern Ukrainian city of Ohtyrka, a report by their employer, and Ekstra Bladet chief editor, Knud Brix, CPJ said.

"The journalists were reporting from the location of a suspected Russian airstrike when a bomb exploded nearby and unidentified attackers fired "20 or 30 rounds" at the journalists," Brix told CPJ.

"They hit reporter Stefan Weichert once in the shoulder and photographer Emil Filtenborg Mikkelsen three times: twice in his legs, and once in his back."

The journalists either had press cards or body armour, marked "Press".