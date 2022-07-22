11m ago

SA boy from Alexandra 'honoured like a soldier' after drowning while on soccer tour in Palestine

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Kabelo Masalesa from Alexandra drowned in a swimming pool in Palestine while on tour with a soccer team.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • A memorial service was held in Palestine for 11-year-old Kabelo Masalesa, who drowned in a pool in the country during a soccer tour.
  • Kabelo was one of 18 South African soccer players visiting the country.
  • Family members said they were waiting for his body to be embalmed and transported back home.

The body of 11-year-old soccer player Kabelo Masalesa is expected to arrive in the country over the weekend after he drowned in a pool in Palestine while on a soccer tour.

Some of his family members are in the Middle Eastern country to identify his body after he tragically lost his life on Sunday.

Kabelo was part of a tour by two soccer teams from Alexandra in Johannesburg and Cape Town that traveled to play matches against Palestinian football clubs.

Kabelo Masalesa's coffin draped with SA flag in ch
Kabelo Masalesa's coffin in a Palestinian church during a memorial service.

Kabelo's uncle, Alfred Mamabolo, said the family was taken to the site where the budding soccer star died.

Mamabolo said while the family did not want to cast blame on anybody. They thought the tragedy could have been prevented had there been adult supervision.

"We saw where everything [happened], the accommodation and the swimming pool. From our observation, the pool is 1.2m (sic). Any other kid would not have survived. I think there was negligence somewhere, somehow. Even though we didn't want to blame anyone, his death would not have happened if adults noticed that the swimming pool was not for children," he added.

Mamabolo said a memorial service for Kabelo was held at a church in Palestine on Thursday.

He said:

We were comforted because the people of Palestine really honoured our boy like a soldier. He died like a hero and was honoured like a soldier.

He said the family was still in shock.

"We are waiting for the process of embalming to happen. We should be back in South Africa with our boy by Sunday," Mamabolo said.


