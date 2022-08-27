1h ago

SA boys on bus attacked at Old Trafford ducked for cover as protesters hurled objects, owner says

accreditation
Nicole McCain
  • The boys were on a bus travelling to watch the Manchester United and Liverpool game on Monday when they were attacked.
  • The coach they were travelling in was pelted with objects by protesters.
  • The boys, from a Grahamstown school, were on a soccer tour to the UK.

A group of South African boys, who were attacked on a bus while travelling to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United take on Liverpool in a Premier League match, had been decked out in the team’s regalia, excited to see their football heroes take the field.

The bus driver and owner of Beeline VIP Coaches, Adam Bradshaw who was transporting the boys, told News24 the children had been to Old Trafford three times that week and were "massive fans of United".

The boys are understood to be between 13 and 16 years old.

"They … were genuinely excited to be going to such a massive game, all sat in their coach seats in United shirts and scarfs," said Bradshaw.

However, they were soon left cowering in their seats after the coach was pelted with objects on Monday as it drove through a group which had gathered to protest against the Glazer family, which owns beleaguered United, The Guardian reported.

The bus was apparently thought to be carrying Liverpool supporters, despite having the name of the city and Manchester bee emblazoned on it.

Bradshaw told News24: "When the objects were thrown at the coach, they [the boys] all ducked behind the seats and a couple had to get under the tables in case the glass broke."

Attacked

No one was injured, but the bus was left with dents to its panel work.

He lashed out at those who attacked the bus, calling those responsible "a bunch of idiots out to cause trouble".

"Decent fans go to the game to support their team, not to throw stuff at passing coaches either it be home or away fans," Bradshaw said.

He added the school, based in Grahamstown, had asked him not to disclose its name.

Bradshaw said the boys have now headed to London to see more football games and were expected to return to South Africa next week.

The Eastern Cape education department was still busy compiling a report about the incident at the time of publication.

Its comment will be added once received.


