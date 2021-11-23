1h ago

add bookmark

SA calls for 'immediate' ceasefire in Ethiopia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A supporter of the Ethiopian Citizen for Social Justice party waves a flag.
A supporter of the Ethiopian Citizen for Social Justice party waves a flag.
MARCO LONGARI / AFP
  • South Africa and Kenya have urged Ethiopia to commit to an immediate ceasefire.
  • The war has already killed thousands.
  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has vowed to head to the front to lead soldiers battling the rebels.

South Africa and Kenya urged warring parties in Ethiopia on Tuesday to commit to an immediate ceasefire, a day after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed to head to the front to lead soldiers battling the rebels.

The year-long war already killed thousands and pushed hundreds of thousands into famine-like condition, according to the UN.

Following talks with his visiting Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, President Cyril Ramaphosa said they had discussed the "grave situation" in Ethiopia.

"We expressed our conviction that there is scope for dialogue among the warring parties in Ethiopia and that there is an urgent need for all parties to the conflict to commit to an immediate indefinite, negotiated ceasefire, and an all inclusive political dialogue," added Ramaphosa.

On Monday, Abiy said he would "mobilise to the front to lead the defence forces" and called on Ethiopians to "rise up for your country".

READ | Law professor detained in Ethiopia

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said it was pressing towards Addis Ababa, claiming control of Shewa Robit town, 220km north-east of the capital by road.

Abiy sent troops into Ethiopia's northern-most Tigray region to topple the TPLF rebel group in November 2020, saying the move came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.

Though he promised a swift victory, by late June, the TPLF had regrouped and retaken most of Tigray, including its capital, Mekele, prompting the federal army to largely withdraw from the region.

Since then, the TPLF has pushed into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara.

It has also formed an alliance with other insurgent groups, including the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which is active in the Oromia region surrounding Addis Ababa.

READ | At least 1 000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency, says UN

In early November, Abiy's government declared a six-month state of emergency.

Fears of a rebel advance on the capital have prompted several countries, including the US and Britain, to pull out non-essential diplomatic staff.

Kenyatta landed in South Africa late Monday for a three-day working visit.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tigrayabiy ahmedcyril ramaphosauhuru kenyattakenyaethiopiapretoriaeast africadiplomacy
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4817 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 849 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2409 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 4064 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.84
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.20
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,784.92
-1.1%
Silver
23.40
-3.2%
Palladium
1,880.61
-3.9%
Platinum
967.00
-4.6%
Brent Crude
79.70
+1.0%
Top 40
64,566
+0.3%
All Share
71,015
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,659
+1.6%
Industrial 25
94,356
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,068
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo