SA calls for Israel to be declared apartheid state

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor s ays Israel should be classified an apartheid state.

The first Palestinian embassy in South Africa was accredited in 1995, marking the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Over the years, the government has remained a strong ally of Palestine, providing both material and public support for its liberation cause.

The government has expressed concerns Israel's continued occupation of "significant portions of the West Bank" and the development of new settlements there "are glaring examples of violations of international law" as the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict goes on.

"The Palestinian narrative evokes experiences of South Africa's own history of racial segregation and oppression," International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said at the second meeting of the Palestinian Heads of Mission in Africa, held in Pretoria.

"As oppressed South Africans, we experienced firsthand the effects of racial inequality, discrimination and denial and we cannot stand by while another generation of Palestinians is left behind."

Pandor added Pretoria believed Israel should be classified as an apartheid state and the UN General Assembly should establish a committee to verify whether it satisfied the requirements.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki, who attended the forum, spoke to the SABC after the session.

"If there is any country or countries that can comprehend the suffering and the struggle for freedom and independence of Palestine, it is the African continent and the people of Africa," Malki told the public broadcaster.

Ties that bind

"Our position on Palestine has always been clear, consistent, and convergent with the international community," Pandor said.

According to a recent report by the Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights, a civil organisation with headquarters in the Gaza Strip, approximately 5 418 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military operations in the embattled Gaza Strip during the past 15 years, including 1 246 children and 488 women.

A recent UN commission of inquiry to investigate violations in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, determined in its report Israel was responsible for severe human rights violations against Palestinians.

"These reports are significant in raising global awareness of the conditions that Palestinians are subjected to and they provide credence and support to an overwhelming body of factual evidence, all pointing to the fact that the State of Israel is committing crimes of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians," said Pandor, referencing the reports.

Global campaign for Shireen Abu Akleh

Pandor was the first representative of the government to denounce the killing of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May by Israeli forces during a raid in the West Bank.

At the time of Abu Akleh's death, she compared the violent disruption of her funeral procession by Israeli police to the cruelty of the South African apartheid military.

After Tuesday's conference session, Pandor told the SABC "we can't leave the matter of Shireen Abu Akleh untouched".

"We will push the Palestinian cause at the UN General Assembly and we need also civil society to join us."