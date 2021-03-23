1h ago

add bookmark

SA Civil Aviation Authority dismisses allegations it gave SAA 'special treatment'

Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • The SACAA has denied allegations that it provided "special treatment" to SAA after a take-off incident in Brussels was reported several weeks after it happened. 
  • An SAA flight carrying Covid-19 vaccines from Brussels had the incident on 24 February, but it was not reported within the stipulated time of 24 hours.
  • SACAA says it is not aware of any investigation carried out in Brussels.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has denied allegations that it provided South African Airways (SAA) with "special treatment" following a take-off incident reported to the regulators three weeks after it occurred. 

It is alleged that an SAA flight carrying Covid-19 vaccines from Brussels ran into difficulty during take-off on 24 February, and that the incident was not reported within the stipulated time of 24 hours.

Civil Aviation is now investigating the take-off delay and safety incident involving the SAA flight, which collected the second consignment of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines from Brussels in late February. 

According to Business Maverick, the airline's crew allegedly miscalculated the take-off weight and the plane was in danger of stalling due to low airspeed, but it was averted when the aircraft's safety system took over. 

"The said incident report was reported to the South African Civil Aviation Authority and the Accident and Incident Investigation Division (AIID) on the evening of 17 March 2021," SACAA spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba confirmed.

According to Ledwaba, regulations stipulate that all aviation accidents must be reported within 24 hours, serious incidents within 48 hours, and incidents within 72 hours.

"The South African Civil Aviation Authority wishes to firmly dismiss the peddled notion that seeks to suggest that the Regulator intends to provide ongoing exemptions and provide SAA with, '... special treatment that goes against the set standards and regulated prescripts'," said Ledwaba.

Both Business Maverick and Business Day reported that the flight was initially barred from taking off.

Dismissing allegations that the flight was barred from take-off, a member of SACAA, who asked not to be named, told News24 that the flight was cleared to fly.

READ | Dept of Public Enterprises on SAA plane that was meant to fetch vaccines but never left

"The Brussels flight was a once-off exemption, and was granted on the strength of its risk mitigation measures, which are aligned to South African civil aviation regulations and acceptable global standard."

Ledwaba said all operators are expected to comply with the same set of civil aviation regulations, which had ensured the country's safety record in terms of commercial and airline operations remained untainted for more than 30 years. 

SACAA said it is not aware of any investigation carried out in Brussels. 

"It is important to note that incidents that happen outside of the South African jurisdiction are handled by the respective countries where the incident has taken place," added Ledwaba. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sacaasaakabelo ledwababrussels
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6639 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4399 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6488 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.71
(-0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.29
(-0.6)
EUR/ZAR
17.46
(-0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.30
(-0.9)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.1)
Gold
1,727.95
(-0.6)
Silver
25.21
(-2.1)
Platinum
1,176.00
(-0.9)
Brent Crude
64.62
(+0.1)
Palladium
2,626.50
(+0.1)
All Share
65,319
(0.0)
Top 40
59,793
(0.0)
Financial 15
11,920
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,265
(0.0)
Resource 10
64,366
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo