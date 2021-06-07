1h ago

add bookmark

SA condemns Middle East conflict but won't cut ties with Israel, Pandor tells Parliament

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Minister of international relations Naledi Pandor.
Minister of international relations Naledi Pandor.
GCIS
  • The SA Jewish Board of Deputies said it is crucial for the South African mission to remain in Israel.
  • This in the wake of the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
  • South Africa recalled its ambassador to the State of Israel in May 2018.

South Africa is not committing to cutting ties with Israel.

This according to International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

Responding to a parliamentary question, she reiterated the government's stance on the matter.

"South Africa has recently issued a number of media statements strongly condemning the actions of the Israeli government, where casualties have been mostly innocent civilians, children, women and the elderly.

Palestinian gather near the rubble of an ice facto
Palestinian gather near the rubble of an ice factory and mechanic garages that were destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City.

"South Africa recalled its ambassador accredited to the State of Israel, Mr Sisa Ngombane, in May 2018. The government remains seized with the modalities related to its diplomatic relations with the State of Israel. The department will communicate any further actions still under consideration," Pandor said.

READ | SA Muslim leaders reject chief rabbi's call for unity amid conflict in Palestine

This in response to a question from EFF MP Thembi Portia Msane who wanted details on South Africa's "response to the criminal and indiscriminate killing of Palestinians by the State of Israel".

After nearly two weeks of violence in the Gaza Strip, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced.

Al Jazeera reported it came into force after Egypt brokered an agreement between the two parties.

A Palestinian elderly man walks past a destroyed b
A Palestinian man walks past a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City, on 19 May 2021.

The 11-day conflict claimed the lives of at least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children. Twelve Israelis, including two children, were killed.

WATCH | People take to the streets across SA in solidarity with Palestine

According to the UN, at least 90 000 people have been displaced in Gaza. 

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies' national director, Wendy Kahn, said if South Africa truly wanted a resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and wanted to play a part, it should be looking to increase its presence in both countries.

Kahn told News24, the government's failure to thus far acknowledge the 4 000 rockets that Hamas fired into Israeli civilian areas was telling.

Palestinian Muslim men perform the morning Eid Al-
Palestinian Muslim men perform the morning Eid Al-Fitr prayer outdoors amid the destruction on the first day of the Muslim holiday.

"It also negates their ability to play a role as any kind of peace broker. This is so incongruent to the way in which they approach all other conflicts globally and on our continent," she said.

READ ALSO | Egypt sends 'reconstruction' convoy to Gaza after destructive middle east conflict

In respect of South Africa's mission in Israel, Khan added: "During the Covid-19 pandemic in particular, they provided incredible support to South Africans in Israel as well as assisting with repatriation processes.

"It would be extremely important for the South African mission to remain functioning. There are many South Africans in Israel for various reasons - trade, tourism, religious and personal. As South Africans they are entitled to diplomatic assistance when required.

"Furthermore, South Africa has a role to play in encouraging peace building. They should be bringing the parties together in dialogue. This is not possible without a diplomatic presence in the country."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
naledi pandormiddle east conflictdiplomacy
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 16450 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 2288 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
view
Rand - Dollar
13.50
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.15
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.48
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.49
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,894.02
+0.2%
Silver
27.88
+0.3%
Palladium
2,825.11
-0.8%
Platinum
1,171.93
+0.3%
Brent Crude
71.89
+0.8%
Top 40
61,388
-0.4%
All Share
67,575
-0.4%
Resource 10
65,794
-1.2%
Industrial 25
87,593
+0.0%
Financial 15
13,486
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun 2021

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll

17 May

Over 80 percent in Japan oppose Olympics this year: poll
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo