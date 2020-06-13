SA dancer and choreographer Kirvan Fortuin stabbed to death allegedly by 14-year-old girl

South African dancer and choreographer Kirvan Fortuin died on Saturday morning.

He was allegedly stabbed to death by a 14-year-old girl, following an argument between the two.

The suspect has been arrested and a case of murder is being investigated.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection with the murder of Kirvan Fortuin, a well-known choreographer, who was allegedly stabbed to death during the early hours of Saturday morning in Cape Town.

Fortuin was 28-years-old.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, it is alleged that Fortuin and the girl were in Macassar. An argument ensued between the two, which led to him being stabbed.

Fortuin died while on the way to hospital.

"A 14-year-old girl was arrested and is being processed according to the Child Justice Act," Rwexana said.

No other details have been made available at this stage.

A case of murder has been opened for investigation.

RIP: Choreographer, dancer and LGBTQI+ activist Kirvan Fortuin murdered



Fortuin was reportedly stabbed to death last night in the Cape Flats.



Fortuin was an activist who hosted CPT’s first Vogue Ball in observance of World AIDS Day last year #RIPKirvanFortuin #PhilReports pic.twitter.com/Og64yH7jTA — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) June 13, 2020

In a statement, Western Cape cultural affairs MEC Anroux Marais mourned the loss of Fortuin, saying that the province had lost a true inspiration.

Foundation

Fortuin, 28, was residing between South Africa and the Netherlands, and danced for a Dutch company.

In South Africa, he worked as the founder and artistic director of the Kirvan Fortuin Foundation.

Marais said that Fortuin received a ministerial recommendation for Outstanding Contribution to Preservation and Promotion of an Indigenous Art Form at the Western Cape cultural awards in 2019.

"Kirvan was a true testament to how hard work and talent could open many paths to success. He was a rising star in South Africa, who had a promising road ahead of him," Marais said.

"Sadly, we have been robbed of the opportunity to celebrate his future successes, but we honour the amazing life of this young man."

"Our deepest condolences go out to Kirvan's family and friends, and especially to those in the arts and culture spheres, who walked his path with him. The Western Cape has lost a true inspiration in Kirvan, but we will continue to celebrate his legacy for many years to come."