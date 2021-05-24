41m ago

add bookmark

SA diplomat who 'trashed' apartment in Vienna accused of causing damage worth R53k in India

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor.
GCIS
  • A South African diplomat allegedly left damages to his rented apartment in Vienna worth close to R714 000.
  • He is accused of something similar at a previous posting in India.
  • Dirco is trying to recover the damages incurred in India, worth R53 612.

A South African diplomat, who allegedly left damages of close to R714 000 to an apartment in Vienna, also allegedly damaged his lodgings at a previous deployment and is still to pay it back.

In March, it was reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) launched an investigation into allegations that South African diplomat, David Kweli Nkosi, left his rented apartment in Austria in a horrific and damaged state.

In a written parliamentary question, DA MP Darren Bergman asked International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor the following questions:

READ | Botched New York land deal: Hearing underway for suspended Dirco officials

What is the total amount of damages left by Nkosi at the property in Vienna, Austria, which he rented until August 2020? Whether her department has made arrangements to pay back the owner for the damages? Whether Nkosi had a previous issue or similar allegation during a prior posting in India? Whether her department paid for the damages in India; if not, has the official been asked to pay any of the money back? What total amount to date has been collected from the individual?

Damages

Pandor answered that the alleged damage incurred by Nkosi amounts to €42 000, or R713 988.

"The department was advised by the mission that there are no arrangements made to pay back damages as the mission did not agree with the landlord's claim. A request for a legal opinion has been submitted, with a view to getting guidance on the legal options available to the department to recover the debt," she said.

Pandor confirmed that there was a similar allegation against Nkosi at a previous posting in India.

"As a result, the landlord in New Delhi submitted a report on damages to the property that was occupied by the official to the amount of INR306 850 (R53 612.20)."

Pandor said the department paid for the damages in India, and Nkosi hasn't paid the money back.

"No amount has been recovered from the official, however, an email was sent on 14 May 2021 to advocate Nkosi in an attempt to recover the amount paid for damages in India," Pandor said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dirconaledi pandorindiavienna
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2387 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
19% - 8976 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
75% - 34755 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May 2021

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.96
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.99
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,883.51
+0.1%
Platinum
1,178.00
+0.5%
Silver
27.63
+0.3%
Palladium
2,809.01
+1.1%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,210
0.0%
All Share
66,239
0.0%
Resource 10
67,118
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,155
0.0%
Financial 15
12,839
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May 2021

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo