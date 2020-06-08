1h ago

add bookmark

SA gears up to reopen schools as Motshekga pleads for no unnecessary visits

Murray Williams
  • 95% of schools are ready to reopen on Monday.
  • "With humility" Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga asked that no other people but teachers and pupils go to schools.
  • Motshekga praised the efforts by all partners to prepare schools.

Schools around the country are gearing up to welcome back Grade 7 and 12 pupils under new health protocols, and with the increased foot flow, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has requested unnecessary visits be kept to a minimum.

Motshekga briefed the nation on Sunday afternoon about the plan for schools to finally reopen on Monday after a stop-start process to get them prepared to fight Covid-19.

She announced on Sunday 95% of schools were now equipped with the necessary equipment, while plans were afoot for pupils at the remaining 5%.

Motshekga praised the efforts by all education partners from 1 to 7 June to prepare the schools - and urged schools to now be protected from the coronavirus.

"We highly discourage any other person to come to schools - other than learners, teachers and staff," she said on Sunday.

"We don't know who is infected. Some refuse to wear masks.

"As of now, the rule will be: 'You don't just walk into a school'."

Motshekga said they wanted "at all costs" to make schools green areas - free of the virus.

She added she appreciated many people had visited schools in the past to offer support services and resources. 

Now that such valuable contributions had been made, Motshekga has asked "with humility" for everyone to stay away, except pupils and staff. 

Vandalism

She added people who vandalised or robbed schools should not be hurt or killed, saying the public should report cases to the police.

Of the 23 675 schools around the country, Motshekga said 23 100 have been deemed ready to receive pupils.

READ | Motshekga says schools ready to reopen: Here is the breakdown by province

Of the 575 schools not granted permission to open, 406 are in the Eastern Cape, 100 in Gauteng, 25 in KwaZulu-Natal, 43 in Mpumalanga and three in the Western Cape.

As schools return, Motshekga was also asked about the thorny issue of school fees - and the number of parents who could potentially not pay, due to the economic crisis caused by the national lockdown.

She said: "We have left it to schools. Parents could engage with their school governing bodies to make their case."

Related Links
Zikalala says 6 000 schools in KZN are ready to reopen
95% of schools ready to reopen after 'drastically improved' mop-up week - Motshekga
SA schools react as pupils detail experiences of racism
Read more on:
angie motshekgalockdowneducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Is your job on the line because daycare centres are still closed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is no one to care for my children otherwise
43% - 506 votes
Yes, my kids are too distracting to work from home
14% - 162 votes
No, my children's other parent takes care of them
7% - 86 votes
No, I am managing to juggle both
36% - 425 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.76
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
18.95
(+0.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(+0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.33)
Gold
1689.29
(+0.48)
Silver
17.57
(+0.87)
Platinum
823.50
(+1.16)
Brent Crude
42.40
(0.00)
Palladium
1963.00
(-0.18)
All Share
54722.38
(+2.85)
Top 40
50199.80
(+2.79)
Financial 15
11467.53
(+4.66)
Industrial 25
74264.52
(+2.52)
Resource 10
49969.31
(+2.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun 2020

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo