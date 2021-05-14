38m ago

add bookmark

SA government condemns attacks in Gaza and Jerusalem

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A destroyed building in Gaza City, following a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
A destroyed building in Gaza City, following a series of Israeli airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.
Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • South Africa has condemned attacks by Israel on Palestinian civilians.
  • It has asked for an investigation into possible war crimes, and said the case should be referred to the International Criminal Court. 
  • ANC leaders have called on the government to close down Israel's embassy in Pretoria. 

The South African government has condemned Israel's "unjust attacks on civilians in Gaza and Jerusalem" and said the atrocities should be investigated and referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as possible crimes against humanity. 

The attacks have targeted Palestinian civilians, and have included children and the elderly.

"South Africa also urges Israel to stop all planned evictions of Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrar area," Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said in a statement. 

He added the attacks violated UN resolutions, and South Africa supported a call for intervention by the international community and the ICC.

The recent attacks by Israel have claimed more than 100 lives, mostly Palestinian civilians.

Monyela said the South African government welcomed the fact that Hamas was open to international mediation and to discuss a ceasefire. 

AFP reported there have been daily clashes in the West Bank since Monday when the conflict in Gaza escalated after Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem.

South Africa has long called for the revival of a political process in Israel leading to the establishment of a viable Palestinian state that would exist side-by-side with Israel within internationally recognised borders.

These states should also be sovereign and equal, Monyela said.

READ: Israel pounds Gaza to curb Palestinian militants but rockets still fly in day 5 of the conflict

There were calls from within the governing ANC this week for relations with Israel to be terminated. 

ANC MP Mandla Mandela earlier in the week during a protest in Cape Town called on the government to shut down and remove Israel's embassy in Pretoria. 

He said South Africa should also shut down its embassy in Tel Aviv. 

The head of the ANC Youth League's national task team, Nonceba Mhlauli, issued similar calls.

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies and SA Zionist Federation called on government to be "even-handed and to condemn rocket fire targeted at Israeli citizens".

They said: "If government, and indeed all political parties, wish to be part of ending this latest tragic outburst of violence, they must show genuine even-handedness.

"Those who unquestioningly endorse the claims and actions of one side while completely ignoring those of the other do nothing to resolve the conflict. In fact, they only make a bad situation worse."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gazaisraeljerusalempolitics
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
18% - 298 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
69% - 1159 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
13% - 213 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.14
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.94
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,842.92
+0.9%
Silver
27.42
+1.2%
Palladium
2,902.50
+1.3%
Platinum
1,229.26
+1.6%
Brent Crude
67.05
-3.3%
Top 40
60,573
+0.6%
All Share
66,598
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,386
-0.1%
Industrial 25
83,277
+0.9%
Financial 15
12,685
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

16h ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo