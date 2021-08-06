1h ago

add bookmark

SA has 17th highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world, WHO stats show

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • SA, at 2 484 009, accounts for the 17th highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world.
  • The US has the highest number of cases reported since the outbreak, at 35 125 227.
  • Globally, there have been 200 174 883 confirmed cases, and 4 255 892 people have died.

South Africa has the 17th highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world, statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show.

This while the WHO’s numbers are yet to be updated to include the 13 777 new cases recorded by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday.

The US has the highest number of cases reported since the outbreak, at 35 125 227, followed by India with 31 812 114, and Brazil with 19 985 817.

READ | J&J vaccine protects against Delta variant, study shows

Fourth highest is the Russian Federation with 6 379 904, followed by France with 6 068 252, the UK with 5 952 760, and Turkey with 5 822 487.

Eighth is Argentina with 4 961 880, followed by Colombia with 4 807 979.

200 174 883 global cases

Rounding up the top 10 is Spain with 4 545 184.

South Africa, with 2 484 009, follows Italy with 4 369 964, Iran with 4 019 084, Germany with 3 780 985, Indonesia with 3 568 331, Poland with 2 883 624, and Mexico with 2 880 409.

Globally, there have been 200 174 883 confirmed cases, and 4 255 892 people have died.

Covid-19 test at drive-through testing site
A nurse administers a Covid-19 test at a drive-through testing site.

In South Africa, latest statistics from the NICD show a further 458 Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 73 873.

Updated numbers supplied by the institute on Thursday show SA’s total infections since the outbreak currently stand at 2 497 655. The majority of new cases reported on Thursday were from the Western Cape with 30%, Gauteng with 20%, and KwaZulu-Natal at 19%.

A total of 8 377 606 vaccines have been administered.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nicdwhohealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools be returning to full-time schedules now?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, children need to catch up
55% - 745 votes
No, the third wave is more serious and children are getting sick too
14% - 191 votes
A rotational timetable should be combined with online learning
31% - 428 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.53
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.18
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,771.32
-1.8%
Silver
24.41
-3.0%
Palladium
2,658.32
+0.2%
Platinum
993.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
71.29
+1.3%
Top 40
62,301
+0.2%
All Share
68,453
+0.1%
Resource 10
68,717
-0.6%
Industrial 25
86,680
+0.6%
Financial 15
13,636
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: SA's 4x400m men's relay team bemoans Wayde's absence

05 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 14: SA's 4x400m men's relay team bemoans Wayde's absence
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

44m ago

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo