SA has 17th highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world, WHO stats show

South Africa has the 17th highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world, statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) show.



This while the WHO’s numbers are yet to be updated to include the 13 777 new cases recorded by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday.

The US has the highest number of cases reported since the outbreak, at 35 125 227, followed by India with 31 812 114, and Brazil with 19 985 817.

Fourth highest is the Russian Federation with 6 379 904, followed by France with 6 068 252, the UK with 5 952 760, and Turkey with 5 822 487.

Eighth is Argentina with 4 961 880, followed by Colombia with 4 807 979.

200 174 883 global cases

Rounding up the top 10 is Spain with 4 545 184.

South Africa, with 2 484 009, follows Italy with 4 369 964, Iran with 4 019 084, Germany with 3 780 985, Indonesia with 3 568 331, Poland with 2 883 624, and Mexico with 2 880 409.

Globally, there have been 200 174 883 confirmed cases, and 4 255 892 people have died.

In South Africa, latest statistics from the NICD show a further 458 Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 73 873.



Updated numbers supplied by the institute on Thursday show SA’s total infections since the outbreak currently stand at 2 497 655. The majority of new cases reported on Thursday were from the Western Cape with 30%, Gauteng with 20%, and KwaZulu-Natal at 19%.

A total of 8 377 606 vaccines have been administered.

