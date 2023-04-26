SA has 'enough' condoms, says govt after reports of low supply in Gauteng

The Department of Health says South Africa has enough condoms, despite low stock in some areas.

It adds it had monitored stock levels in parts of the country that reported shortages.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale says South Africa had received stock from external suppliers.

The Department of Health says there are "no serious shortages" of condoms in the country besides low stock in some provinces.

On Wednesday, the department said it relied on international suppliers for stock.

Its spokesperson, Foster Mohale, added: "It is critical to note that South Africa does not manufacture condoms, but condoms are all imported from other countries. Before distribution in the country, samples of condoms are subjected to a rigorous testing process for quality assurance by the South African Bureau of Standards [SABS]."

Mohale said Gauteng was among the provinces that had low stocks of condoms, adding the department was communicating with provincial governments to establish the stock levels of contraceptives.

Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said previously that the department had received less stock than usual due to supply challenges.

He added: "Gauteng is expected to receive 143 072 female condoms and 4 280 772 male condoms monthly. We currently receive below the expected number due to supply challenges. From January to March 2023, the department received 932 234 female condoms and 5 754 000 male condoms."

Modiba said there was a higher demand for male condoms than female ones.

On Tuesday, the Gauteng health department said it experienced a spike in sexually transmitted diseases (STIs), partly due to a shortage of condoms.



It added STIs, including male urethritis syndrome, increased from 5 486 to 6 035 between February 2022 and February this year.



The department said the shortage of male and female condoms had affected all its districts.

"Contract RT75_condom suppliers didn't have stock to deliver to the province from the inception of the new contract in February 2022 as suppliers were awaiting SABS sample approval prior to ordering bulk stock from the manufacturers."

It added shortages were also reported at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New stock that was eventually delivered was cleared by the SANB before it could be distributed.

The delivery of orders started in August last year and continued in all affected districts.

The department said suppliers, which had completed the deliveries of their annual delivery stock, would deliver excess supply.



