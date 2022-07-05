1h ago

SA has extradition documents from US for alleged cybercrime kingpin, court hears

Iavan Pijoos
James Junior Aliyu.
Supplied
  • Alleged cybercrime kingpin James Junior Aliyu made his second appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. 
  • The police and Interpol arrested Aliyu last Wednesday after the US applied for his extradition.
  • It is alleged Aliyu conducted his criminal activities from South Africa and swindled dozens of US citizens out of millions of dollars through email and text messages.

Alleged cybercrime kingpin James Junior Aliyu, who was arrested for fraud and money laundering in Sandton, Johannesburg, will spend more time behind bars after his case was postponed on Tuesday.

During his second appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court, the prosecutor, advocate Deon Barnard, told the court they had received the extradition documents from the US and were ready to proceed.

However, Aliyu's new lawyer, advocate Rod Montano, asked for a postponement to study the documents and allow for an opportunity to obtain instruction from his client and to plan their intentions going forward.

READ | Watchdogs warn SA's a hotspot for cybercrime

The police and Interpol arrested Aliyu at an upmarket estate last Wednesday after the US applied for his extradition.

Following his arrest, police said Aliyu was allegedly part of a cybercrime ring involved in phishing, internet scams, and money laundering.

money
The scene when authorities arrested James Junior Aliyu, alleged cybercrime kingpin.
Photo Supplied Supplied

It is alleged Aliyu conducted criminal activities from South Africa and swindled dozens of US citizens out of millions of dollars through email and text messages.

Authorities in the USA have applied for his extradition.

In the warrant of arrest, which was cancelled in court on Tuesday, the US wants Aliyu to stand trial on four charges.

The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aiding and abetting wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and aiding and abetting money laundering.  

The case was postponed to 22 July and Aliyu remains in custody.

