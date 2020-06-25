1h ago

SA hits 111 796 Covid-19 cases

Jeanette Chabalala
Health workers conduct mass Covid-19 screening and testing at Rose Park in Lenasia.
Health workers conduct mass Covid-19 screening and testing at Rose Park in Lenasia.
Papi Morake

The country has recorded 5 688 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours.

The number of confirmed positive cases now stands at 111 796.

Wednesday marks exactly 112 days since the country recorded its first case.

LIVE | 103 more Covid-19 deaths, 5 688 new infections; and see our top stories in 7 tweets

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Department of Health said the death toll stood at 2 205 - 15 from Eastern Cape, 25 from Gauteng and 63 from the Western Cape. 

"We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The number of tests conducted so far stands at 1 416 894, while recoveries are 56 874 which translate to a recovery rate of 50.9%. 

Covid-19: Cape Town principals call on Ramaphosa to close schools
Covid-19: Cape Town principals call on Ramaphosa to close schools
Almost 1 000 people in strict quarantine as Covid-19 'peaks' in the Western Cape
