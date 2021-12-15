SA Human Rights Commission calls for calm after court rules Zuma must go back to jail

On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that former president Jacob Zuma should return to prison.

The SA Human Rights Commission has called for calm to avoid another July unrest.

It asked law enforcement to monitor what is happening on social media to avoid another unrest.

The SA Human Rights Commission has appealed to the country to remain calm after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg nullified former president Jacob Zuma’s release on medical parole and ruled he should return to prison.



The court ruled that former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser's decision to place Zuma on medical parole was unlawful.

On Wednesday, the commission said that it had noted that social media was abuzz following the ruling, and that statements and sentiments similar to those before the July unrest - which started after Zuma was arrested - were in the public domain.

"The Commission recalls that such media statements did, in fact, inflame the situation in June/July 2021 and led to the July unrest that took many innocent lives and resulted in large scale destruction of property in addition to violations of other human rights of many people in the country," the SAHRC, which is currently investigating the July unrest, said.



The commission also called on law enforcement to take note of the sentiments on social media and do their best to avoid a repeat of the July unrest.

“The Commission would like to remind the South African public that the former President, like any other citizen, has the right to take the recent decision of the High Court on appeal or review for different sets of Judges to look at and pronounce on the soundness and validity thereof.

"Let us all be calm and exercise restraint and allow the judicial processes to unfold. The South African Human Rights Commission has full confidence in the Judiciary of this country and is confident that judicial decisions will always be corrected whenever they are found wanting,” the said.