1h ago

add bookmark

SA Human Rights Commission calls for calm after court rules Zuma must go back to jail

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
  • On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that former president Jacob Zuma should return to prison.
  • The SA Human Rights Commission has called for calm to avoid another July unrest.
  • It asked law enforcement to monitor what is happening on social media to avoid another unrest. 

The SA Human Rights Commission has appealed to the country to remain calm after the  Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg nullified former president Jacob Zuma’s release on medical parole and ruled he should return to prison. 

The court ruled that former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser's decision to place Zuma on medical parole was unlawful.

On Wednesday, the commission said that it had noted that social media was abuzz following the ruling, and that statements and sentiments similar to those before the July unrest - which started after Zuma was arrested - were in the public domain. 

READ | First take: SA not a banana republic - despite Zuma and Fraser's efforts to make it one

"The Commission recalls that such media statements did, in fact, inflame the situation in June/July 2021 and led to the July unrest that took many innocent lives and resulted in large scale destruction of property in addition to violations of other human rights of many people in the country," the SAHRC, which is currently investigating the July unrest, said. 

The commission also called on law enforcement to take note of the sentiments on social media and do their best to avoid a repeat of the July unrest. 

“The Commission would like to remind the South African public that the former President, like any other citizen, has the right to take the recent decision of the High Court on appeal or review for different sets of Judges to look at and pronounce on the soundness and validity thereof.

"Let us all be calm and exercise restraint and allow the judicial processes to unfold. The South African Human Rights Commission has full confidence in the Judiciary of this country and is confident that judicial decisions will always be corrected whenever they are found wanting,” the said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sahrcjacob zumapoliticscourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
20% - 1227 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 3341 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
27% - 1703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.18
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.39
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
18.22
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,766.72
-0.2%
Silver
21.57
-1.7%
Palladium
1,563.50
-3.9%
Platinum
905.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
73.70
-0.9%
Top 40
65,102
-0.2%
All Share
71,467
-0.1%
Resource 10
67,716
-0.9%
Industrial 25
94,115
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,268
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at...

14 Dec

FEEL GOOD | It's never too late to learn: Two women in their 80s graduate at Stellenbosch University
WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition

13 Dec

WATCH | East London singer, 9, becomes internet sensation with Ave Maria rendition
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo