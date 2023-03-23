16m ago

Share

SA in 'dire situation', says OUTA CEO as conference on Constitution reflects on corruption

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Wayne Duvenage, CEO of OUTA. (Photo: Gallo Images)
Wayne Duvenage, CEO of OUTA. (Photo: Gallo Images)
  • The CEO of OUTA says the country is in a dire situation. 
  • He was speaking at a conference on the Constitution in Midrand on Wednesday.
  • The conference's theme was "Reflections and The Road Ahead". 

South Africa is entering 30 years of democracy, but finds itself in a "dire situation", the CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), Wayne Duvenage, said on Thursday. 

Duvenage was speaking on the second day of the national conference on the Constitution in Midrand, Gauteng, under the theme: "Reflections and the Road Ahead".

Duvenage was part of the panel discussing fighting corruption as a constitutional imperative.

According to Duvenage, if the Scorpions, which was disbanded by the government, were still operating, so much of the corruption that had and is still taking place would be prevented.

But the country finds itself "worse off in the fight against corruption". 

The government established the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), popularly known as the Scorpions, in 1999 to investigate and prosecute cases.  

The unit was housed in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and followed the so-called "troika model", whereby prosecutors worked alongside investigators and forensic experts to prosecute organised crime and corruption.

READ | Key legal files involving Lottery’s multimillion-rand litigation have vanished

The Scorpions soon became notorious for their raids on the houses of high-ranking politicians. 

In 2007, at the conference which elected Jacob Zuma as president, the ANC proposed that the Scorpions be disbanded and become a part of the South African Police Service.

On Thursday, Duvenage said if the Scorpions were still around, South African Airways would not have been placed in business rescue, and people would not have lost their jobs. 

He said Denel would not be in its current state, adding that the "disastrous" e-tolls might not have been introduced. 

Duvenage said:

Sadly, it is the poor that suffers the most in these conditions.
 

He said there was "no doubt" in his mind that the present-day Hawks lacked the effectiveness or authority to act - and, as a result, so much corruption was taking place.

The director of the non-profit organisation, Open Secret, Hennie van Vuuren, who was also part of the panel, said there needed to be a conversation about the lack of effectiveness within some of the state institutions. 

He said that, if the NPA and the Hawks "fail in their responsibilities, then we will all fail". 

He referenced the NPA's first state capture case, which appears to be on the brink of collapse, saying that the prosecuting authorities would not even argue why the Gupta leaks, which have been in the public domain, should be admitted into evidence. 

He said State officials' responsibility was to ensure that the R24.9 million Nulane fraud and money laundering case was successfully prosecuted, so that the Guptas could be held to account. 

"If we can hold the Guptas to account, we can hold the corporations that enabled state capture to account. What we saw is a case which is at its knees. The NPA case, unfortunately, fell apart," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaoutahawksjohannesburggautengcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
86% - 3795 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
14% - 633 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.05
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
22.26
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.69
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.1%
Platinum
987.02
+0.2%
Palladium
1,446.10
+0.2%
Gold
1,985.94
+0.8%
Silver
23.12
+0.6%
Brent Crude
76.69
+1.8%
Top 40
70,066
+0.4%
All Share
75,585
+0.5%
Resource 10
65,190
-0.9%
Industrial 25
102,646
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,424
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

7h ago

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

7h ago

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo