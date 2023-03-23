SA in 'dire situation', says OUTA CEO as conference on Constitution reflects on corruption

The CEO of OUTA says the country is in a dire situation.

South Africa is entering 30 years of democracy, but finds itself in a "dire situation", the CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), Wayne Duvenage, said on Thursday.

Duvenage was speaking on the second day of the national conference on the Constitution in Midrand, Gauteng, under the theme: "Reflections and the Road Ahead".

Duvenage was part of the panel discussing fighting corruption as a constitutional imperative.

According to Duvenage, if the Scorpions, which was disbanded by the government, were still operating, so much of the corruption that had and is still taking place would be prevented.

But the country finds itself "worse off in the fight against corruption".

The government established the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), popularly known as the Scorpions, in 1999 to investigate and prosecute cases.

The unit was housed in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and followed the so-called "troika model", whereby prosecutors worked alongside investigators and forensic experts to prosecute organised crime and corruption.

The Scorpions soon became notorious for their raids on the houses of high-ranking politicians.

In 2007, at the conference which elected Jacob Zuma as president, the ANC proposed that the Scorpions be disbanded and become a part of the South African Police Service.

On Thursday, Duvenage said if the Scorpions were still around, South African Airways would not have been placed in business rescue, and people would not have lost their jobs.

He said Denel would not be in its current state, adding that the "disastrous" e-tolls might not have been introduced.

Duvenage said:

Sadly, it is the poor that suffers the most in these conditions.

He said there was "no doubt" in his mind that the present-day Hawks lacked the effectiveness or authority to act - and, as a result, so much corruption was taking place.

The director of the non-profit organisation, Open Secret, Hennie van Vuuren, who was also part of the panel, said there needed to be a conversation about the lack of effectiveness within some of the state institutions.

He said that, if the NPA and the Hawks "fail in their responsibilities, then we will all fail".

He referenced the NPA's first state capture case, which appears to be on the brink of collapse, saying that the prosecuting authorities would not even argue why the Gupta leaks, which have been in the public domain, should be admitted into evidence.

He said State officials' responsibility was to ensure that the R24.9 million Nulane fraud and money laundering case was successfully prosecuted, so that the Guptas could be held to account.

"If we can hold the Guptas to account, we can hold the corporations that enabled state capture to account. What we saw is a case which is at its knees. The NPA case, unfortunately, fell apart," he said.