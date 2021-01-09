19m ago

add bookmark

SA is ready to share its experience in democracy with the US, Ramaphosa says

Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)

  • South Africa is ready to share with the US its experience of a peaceful transition to democracy.  
  • This follows a violent riot in that country this week, where supporters of President Donald Trump invaded the Capitol in Washington, DC.
  • Ramaphosa said what happened "shook the foundations" of democracy in the US.

South Africa is ready to share its experience of a peaceful transition to democracy with the US, should that country ask for help, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

This follows a violent riot in the US this week, where supporters of President Donald Trump invaded the Capitol in Washington, DC. At the time, Congress was voting to certify the result of the recent presidential election and declare Joe Biden president-elect. Five people died as a result.

"I was pleased to hear one of them say they have a lot to learn, even from Nelson Mandela and from South Africa," Ramaphosa told the SABC's Mzwandile Mbeje in an interview on Saturday. This was a reported suggestion by a commentator.

Ramaphosa said: 

"If indeed they would like to learn something from us, we are on the ready to provide them with our own experience and how we were able to navigate a very difficult situation that confronted us at the dawn of our democracy."

Shocked

Ramaphosa admitted he was "shocked" about the events that unfolded in the US this past week, just like people around the world, but said the country should be allowed the space to deal with its problem.

"It is a matter they have to deal with, and when one reads the news reports and watches the television, they are in the process of doing that, and all we can say is that we wish them the best as they seek to bring stability to their own democracy."

He said what happened "shook the foundations" of democracy in the US.

"So we wish them luck and we wish them very well. They have got to handle it in terms of their processes and their own Constitution."

READ: DEVELOPING | Democrats consider another Trump impeachment after Capitol chaos

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
insurrectionjoe bidendonald trumpcyril ramaphosaussouth africademocracy
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
33% - 13 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
55% - 22 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
13% - 5 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
20.73
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.69
(-0.07)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.04)
Gold
1848.50
(+0.04)
Silver
25.40
(+0.10)
Platinum
1065.48
(+0.20)
Brent Crude
56.24
(+2.96)
Palladium
2360.54
(+0.64)
All Share
63519.18
(+0.76)
Top 40
58423.34
(+0.72)
Financial 15
12308.90
(+2.56)
Industrial 25
81562.03
(+1.18)
Resource 10
65240.32
(-0.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo