SA is ready to share its experience in democracy with the US, Ramaphosa says

South Africa is ready to share its experience of a peaceful transition to democracy with the US, should that country ask for help, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

This follows a violent riot in the US this week, where supporters of President Donald Trump invaded the Capitol in Washington, DC. At the time, Congress was voting to certify the result of the recent presidential election and declare Joe Biden president-elect. Five people died as a result.

"I was pleased to hear one of them say they have a lot to learn, even from Nelson Mandela and from South Africa," Ramaphosa told the SABC's Mzwandile Mbeje in an interview on Saturday. This was a reported suggestion by a commentator.

Ramaphosa said:

"If indeed they would like to learn something from us, we are on the ready to provide them with our own experience and how we were able to navigate a very difficult situation that confronted us at the dawn of our democracy."

Shocked

Ramaphosa admitted he was "shocked" about the events that unfolded in the US this past week, just like people around the world, but said the country should be allowed the space to deal with its problem.

"It is a matter they have to deal with, and when one reads the news reports and watches the television, they are in the process of doing that, and all we can say is that we wish them the best as they seek to bring stability to their own democracy."

He said what happened "shook the foundations" of democracy in the US.

"So we wish them luck and we wish them very well. They have got to handle it in terms of their processes and their own Constitution."

