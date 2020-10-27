2h ago

SA Jewish organisation lauds historic verdict after man found guilty of anti-semitism

  • A man who wrote threatening and abusive tweets targeting the Jewish community has been found guilty of crimen injuria.  
  • Matome Letsoalo was convicted by the Randburg Magistrate's Court. 
  • The South African Jewish Board of Deputies described this as a first-ever criminal verdict in an anti-semitism case in South Africa. 

A man accused of making disparaging comments on social media targeting the Jewish community has been found guilty of crimen injuria. 

Matome Letsoalo was convicted by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, following his threatening and abusive tweets in 2018 targeting the Jewish community. 

In a statement, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), said this was the first-ever criminal verdict in an anti-semitism case in the country. 

In June 2018, SAJBD laid a complaint against Letsoalo, accusing him of anti-semitic hate speech, News24 reported. 

SAJBD received a message from Letsoalo reading, "@SAJBD The #Holocaust Will be like a Picnic When we are done with all you Zionist B*******. F*** All of You".

READ | SA Jewish Board of Deputies condemns ANC MPL's 'Jewish Mafia' statement

The message was accompanied by an image of Holocaust victims, it said. 

Letsoalo sent a second message reading: "@SAJBD Must get Decimated. We Can't have Scandinavian Rats, Fake Jews, Zionist Bastards Running our Economy." 

SAJBD National Director Wendy Kahn described the guilty verdict as a "vindication of over two years of effort by the SAJBD and its legal advisors to call Letsoalo to account for his actions". 

Kahn said: 

"This outcome sends a strong message that threatening and hate-filled attacks on our community will not be tolerated and that the SAJBD will do everything necessary to bring those responsible to justice, no matter how long it takes."

Lawyer Ian Levitt, whose firm represented the SAJBD, said despite delays, which were mostly brought about by Covid-19, "we were not swayed in our determination to have Letsoalo convicted".

"We will continue to assist in the prosecution of those that attack our community, seemingly with impunity, and we hope that this conviction will be a lesson to those who do so," he said.  

Letsoalo was expected to appear in court on Friday for sentencing proceedings. 

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

