SA man among three arrested for murder in Ohio, where man was killed by lethal injection

A South African man has been charged with two others for the murder of Timothy Hovanec, who was reported missing last week.

Anthony Theodorou was taken into custody with two others on allegations that they killed a man by injecting him with drugs.

The three are expected to appear in court again on Monday.

A South African man was arrested with two others in Ohio, in the United States, on allegations that they killed a man by injecting him with drugs.

Anthony Angelo Theodorou, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder alongside Amanda Leigh Hovanec, 35, and her mother Anita Marie Green.

This is in connection with the death of Hovanec's estranged husband Timothy, 36, on 24 April.

Auglaize County sheriff Michael Vorhees said in a statement that Timothy had been in the area on family business when he was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

"An investigation into his whereabouts led detectives to locate Timothy's body in a rural area of Auglaize County," he said.

According to court records, Hovanec is accused of injecting her estranged husband with an "overdose of a synthetic opioid" with the purpose to kill him, WHIO-TV 7 reported.

It reported that Theodorou allegedly gave Hovanec the drugs.

When asked how Theodorou was said to be connected to the case, Vorhees told the television station: "He is involved in this case very heavily… [he] is tied to Amanda."

News24 has asked for comment from Theodorou's family and it will be added if received.

Amanda Leigh Hovanec, Anita Green and Anthony Theodorou were arrested and charged with murder. https://t.co/i8B68oLxAq — WGAUradio (@WGAUradio) April 30, 2022

A judge set bonds for all the accused at $2 million.

Publicly available online court records show that Theodorou and his two co-accused appeared before the judge via a video link from the Auglaize County Correction Centre, where the charges and their rights were explained to them.

They are set to appear again later on Tuesday, where the court is expected to receive bail information.

Hovanec filed for divorce in 2020 and had attempted to get the court to take away her estranged husband's rights to see their children, but the court denied her request, according to online court records.

In December last year, court officials noted that, "... the parties' issues have become contentious in nature", and ordered that they only communicate through their attorneys.

Last month, the court ordered that he be allowed to visit their children from 22-24 April.

The court also ruled that on 22 May 2022, Timothy was to become the, "... residential parent and legal custodian", of the children, online records show.

