SA man in Australia, wife accused of torturing and murdering baby

Australian-based South African national Reinhardt Bosch and his wife appeared in court last week for the murder and torture of their seven-month-old child.

The couple reportedly called paramedics a day after their son had already died.

Kelly Cousins, a family friend, started a crowdfunding page to raise money for the baby's burial.

A South African national and his German wife stand accused of killing their seven-month-old son in Australia, according to reports.

According to the Daily Mail, Rhuan Immanuel was the son of Australian-based, Pretoria-born Reinhardt Bosch and his wife, Noemi Kondacs.

They allegedly only called paramedics a day after the baby had died. He was declared dead last Wednesday.

The couple, aged 33 and 22, lived in a rented home in Yugar, north of Brisbane. They appeared virtually in the Brisbane Magistrate's Court on Friday. They each face charges of murder and torture.

Queensland police alleged Bosch seriously injured the baby before he and Kondacs prayed for his recovery, the publication reported.

Bosch faces an additional charge of assault and inflicting bodily harm.

Queensland police commissioner Katarina Carroll was quoted in the Brisbane Times as describing the scene as the most "horrendous and confronting" a police officer could face.

The publication reported the bruises on the boy's body were enough for authorities to charge the couple with murder.

According to the report, Bosch had worked as a youth carer.

A family friend launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for the infant's burial.

Kelly Cousins said on the page she was "a friend of baby Rhuan".

"I am appealing to the community to help honour this gorgeous little boy who deserved just so much better.

"Hearts are broken everywhere by what has happened to Rhuan, but we can perhaps find some peace in making sure he is remembered in a beautiful way," she wrote.

Cousins has raised $4 150 (R71 500) to date.

She urged parents to hug their children and seek help if they needed it.

The case was reportedly postponed to 5 December because the magistrate's court does not have jurisdiction to hear bail applications for murder cases.



