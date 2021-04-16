46m ago

add bookmark

SA man shot and killed by cops in Hawaii - reports

Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • A South African man was shot dead during an altercation with police in Hawaii.
  • Lindani Myeni, 29, from KZN, had lived in Hawaii with his wife and two children.
  • Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said they were aware of the matter.

A South African man has reportedly been shot and killed by police in Hawaii, USA.

The South African, identified by HawaiiNewsNow as 29-year-old Lindani Myeni, was reportedly killed during an altercation with police in Nuuanu on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened after officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress.

His death left family and friends shocked, with many back home sharing on social media that they did not know Myeni as a violent person.

Contacted for comment, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson (Dirco) Lunga Ngqengelele said: "The matter has been brought to the attention of the department and we are awaiting a report from our mission."

Honolulu police department chief, Susan Ballard, reportedly said three police officers initially tried non-lethal force, including a taser, before shooting and killing a man, who had repeatedly been punching the officers.

According to the report, he had walked into a house, sat down, took off his shoes and attempted to speak to the homeowners.

Ballard said, when police arrived on the scene, a fight broke out after instructions to stop and get on the ground were apparently ignored.

ALSO READ | Rubber bullet death: 'I'm coming back' - Tshwane husband's last words to wife before he was killed

Myeni lived in Hawaii with his American-born wife, Lindsay, who he met in South Africa. The couple reportedly moved to the island at the beginning of the year.

On Thursday, his wife, Lindsay, told HawaiiNewsNow the incident could have been caused by cultural differences between the KwaZulu-Natal born Myeni and locals.

"He's the most gentle person... and the best father," she told the news outlet.

Lindsay reportedly denied that Myeni committed a burglary, saying the family had money.

She told KHON2 she had no idea why he was at the house in question.

Vincent Msane shared on Facebook: "Crime is everywhere, granted, but I find it very difficult to read in one sentence - Lindani Myeni and burglary. It's true a dead man tells no story. The deceased was my friend back here in South Africa, he played rugby, hence his 'threatening' body build, but he was no thug."

Qinisani Qwabe said on Twitter: "Never been this shattered. The guy that everyone wanted to be in Junior Secondary. Very humble and respectful. Went to America with his lovely family, little did he know that'd be his final destination. We love you bro."

According to the Zululander Observer, Lindsay was carrying out missionary work in Durban in 2015 when she met Myeni.

The couple have two small children.

Additional reporting by Malibongwe Dayimani and Jenna Etheridge

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lindani myenihawaiicrime
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7988 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2327 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 9690 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.31
(+0.7)
GBP/ZAR
19.78
(+1.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.16
(+1.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.08
(+0.9)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+1.0)
Gold
1,778.04
(+0.8)
Silver
26.03
(+0.7)
Platinum
1,207.50
(+0.9)
Brent Crude
66.94
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,763.00
(+0.6)
All Share
68,609
(+1.2)
Top 40
62,833
(+1.2)
Financial 15
12,423
(+0.7)
Industrial 25
89,432
(+0.9)
Resource 10
70,118
(+1.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo