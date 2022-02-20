SA Medical Association board chair Angelique Coetzee steps down following controversial comments

Dr Angelique Coetzee stepped down as the SA Medical Association's Chairperson of the Board of Directors.

She will remain an ordinary member of the SAMA board.

In January, Coetzee expressed personal opinions about medical school admission processes.

According to the organisation, Coetzee announced her resignation during a SAMA board meeting on Thursday night.

She will remain an ordinary board member.

Recently, Coetzee courted controversy when, during a radio interview, she said that medical school admission processes were highly politicised. She claimed race played a significant role in determining acceptance to medical schools and that different admission criteria existed for other race groups.



She later apologised for her statement. Coetzee also said the comments were made in her personal capacity, and were not SAMA's.

The SAMA board accepted her apology.

The current vice-chairperson of the board, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, will take over Coetzee’s position in the interim, the organisation said in a statement.

Mzukwa is a general practitioner (GP) in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Dr Edward Ngwenya, the chairperson of SAMA’s Chairperson’s Forum – a forum of the chairpersons of all SAMA branches, will assume the role of interim vice-chairperson," the association said in a statement.

Ngwenya is a specialist plastic and reconstructive surgeon from Gauteng.

"We look forward to a successful tenure as we continue championing for the health of the nation," SAMA said.

