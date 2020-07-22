SA needs believable figures in its bid to build better future - Pali Lehohla

Former statistician-general Pali Lehohla has said South Africa needs a consensus towards what will be believable GDP growth, believable employment figures and poverty rates as it rebuilds post-Covid-19.

He said West African countries had better organised regional harmony than their southern counterparts.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in East Africa had harmonised prices, with local calls costing the same as calls across their different borders.

Former statistician-general Pali Lehohla has said in order to build consensus and rebuild South Africa "better", the country needs to be explicit about its challenges and paths towards solutions.

Lehohla delivered a virtual lecture on life beyond the Covid-19 pandemic on behalf of former president Kgalema Motlanthe's foundation.

The foundation said the country had to demonstrate agility in its response to the virus, which has infected millions across the globe.

In his assessment, Lehohla looked at what different institutions - National Treasury, Business for South Africa and the ANC - all of which had announced their projections for the country's future recently, had to say about issues ranging from poverty, employment, rising unemployment and inequality.

"In relation to our GDP in 2020 the document that was published… by Treasury looks at 2.6% growth, Business for South Africa says it should grow at 5.2%, various models say 5.8% and the ANC paper is silent on growth," he remarked.

Lehohla went on to recount different approaches to expected employment figures and the unemployment rate, again citing that the governing party made no mention of numbers in this regard. He said while it presented a list of "things to be done" it had no hard figures which could be "nailed on the mast".

He said in order to "build back better" there was a need to focus on international comparison programmes and purchasing power parities.

"Look at multinational dimension poverty and then say how can we nail our colours to the mast and push for a consensus towards what will be a deliverable and believable GDP growth, believable employment, believable unemployment, a poverty rate that is lower, inequality gene coefficient and unfortunately for some of these measures we don't have anything and from the ANC there is very little that is said on these issues," continued Lehohla.

Lessons

Motlanthe, who is the patron of the foundation in his name, said South Africa could learn a lot from a country like Sierra Leone, which has used its experience fighting Ebola in the battle against Covid-19.

"Not just Ebola, they also came out of a devastating civil war and all... from many years of instability in terms of government," Motlanthe said.

He said it was encouraging to see how the West African country had "lifted" itself up following mudslides that claimed many lives and a number of crises.

Following Lehohla's commentary, Motlanthe said West African countries were better organised than their southern counterparts, and suggested working together to assist the water scarce region to resolve the issue.

"When it comes to health, nutrition, child mortality, potable water is an essential requirement in our own country. Covid-19 has exposed the fact that many communities don't have access to potable water," he said.

He suggested that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) retrieve water from the mouth of the Orange River, which would travel through Angola, Namibia, Botswana and South Africa, to assist those in Zimbabwe.