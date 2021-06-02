SA needs earlier curfew, more restrictions to slow Covid-19 third wave, SA medical association warns

The South African Medical Association has called for more restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 during SA's third wave of infections.

The country moved to adjusted Level 2 lockdown restrictions on Monday.

But tighter curfews were needed, especially over weekends, SAMA said.

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has called for stricter lockdown regulations, saying a tighter curfew is needed, especially over weekends.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to adjusted Level 2 lockdown restrictions, with an earlier curfew, starting at 23:00, and gatherings limited to 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors.

"We also welcome the restriction on the number of people at events: 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors. Although this is a move in the right direction, it's not enough, and stricter measures need to be in place, especially for indoor gatherings with poor ventilation," SAMA chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said.

The adjusted Level 2 regulations have been criticised by opposition parties, who have said the country needs Covid-19 vaccines instead of further regulations.

Coetzee also raised concerns about the "slow rollout of the vaccination".

Coetzee said:

The plan was to reach five million people in phase two of the rollout, but this is being hampered by the slow rollout and poor adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as possible poor ventilation that might be experienced in clinics administering the vaccine. Taxis carrying more than 50% of their capacity might increase the spread of the virus inadvertently as winter sets in. These and other issues require urgent attention.

Covid-19 fatigue, especially among younger people, could also accelerate the increase in cases during the third wave, Coetzee warned.

"We cannot be fooled into a false sense of security around Covid-19. It is still out there, and still a threat to many people. We simply have to ensure we do everything we can to curb the spread of the disease, and we have to understand that each and every person has a role to play," Coetzee said.