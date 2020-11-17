55m ago

SA officials did not sour diplomatic ties with Malawi during Chakwera plane fiasco - Dirco

Jan Gerber
PHOTO: Amos Gumulira, AFP
  • South African officials did not "unduly compromise" diplomatic courtesies with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera's delegation on Friday.
  • This after the police searched their plane on two occasions for the fugitive Shepherd Bushiri.
  • The matter will be dealt with through diplomatic channels.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says at no point did South African officials "unduly compromise normal diplomatic courtesies extended to visiting presidential delegations" when Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera and his entourage left South Africa last Friday.

Chakwera's plane was searched twice by the police, once at Waterkloof Air Force Base, and then at OR Tambo International Airport, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed to the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday.

After corruption-accused Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, did not show up for their check-in with the police as part of their bail conditions, the police went to Waterkloof, where all passengers' passports, bar Chakwera's and his wife's, were scrutinised, Motsoaledi said.

READ | WANTED: Hawks gun for Bushiri for 'skipping country'

The flight was already delayed as a group of Malawian officials, who entered through OR Tambo, wanted to leave with the rest of the delegation through Waterkloof.

According to Motsoaledi, this could not be done.

'Unacceptable and unsatisfactory' treatment

On Monday, the Malawian government expressed its dissatisfaction, dismissing their treatment as "unacceptable and unsatisfactory".

In a statement released on Tuesday, the department said: 

South Africa and Malawi enjoy cordial relations conducted at the highest level, as evidenced by the recent official working visit of His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, the president of the Republic of Malawi.

"This was a successful visit, which allowed His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and his counterpart to review the status of bilateral ties."

According to the statement, Ramaphosa and Chakwera were satisfied with the current state of bilateral co-operation.

"The matter of the reported delay of the departure of the Malawian presidential jet at the Waterkloof Air Force Base was unfortunate and unavoidable. The delay was occasioned by important security, logistical and procedural processes," read the statement.

Concerns 'addressed'

"These processes created some concerns and misunderstanding within the Malawian delegation. These concerns have been addressed. It is important to note that at no point did South African officials unduly compromise normal diplomatic courtesies extended to visiting presidential delegations.

"Matters related to events at the Waterkloof Air Force Base will be handled and communicated through diplomatic channels."

The department said South Africa remained committed to working with Malawi to ensure mutually beneficial relations.

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations, Tandi Mahambehlala, said in a statement it was important that relevant departments in both jurisdictions resolved the matter of Bushiri's escape expeditiously.

She said: 

It cannot be appropriate for Mr Bushiri to pit regional trade partners against each other. Malawi and South Africa historically have strong bilateral and regional ties that ought to be strengthened and respected.

"The claims of xenophobia Mr Bushiri made in seeking sympathy from his government are a concern and could potentially compromise South Africa at a time when it should lead the recovery of regional economies," she said.

Mahambehlala called on people not to lend credence to a story that Chakwera had smuggled Bushiri out of the country after his state visit.

Warrant of arrest

"This matter has been clarified by both countries and if perpetuated further, it may unjustly compromise President Lazarus Chakwera."

Over the weekend, it emerged that the self-proclaimed prophet, Bushiri, and his wife were in Malawi after they skipped bail.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader together with his wife and three others are accused of fraud involving around R102 million.

The couple was out on R200 000 bail each.

On Friday, they did not appear for their check-in with police.

On Saturday, they said they had fled because they believed their lives were in danger and they would not get a fair trial in South Africa, in an interview broadcast on the church's social media channels.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the Bushiris.

