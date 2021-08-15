SA records 10 139 new Covid-19 cases, majority in KZN which has officially entered third wave

South Africa has recorded 10 139 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the majority in KwaZulu-Natal, which has officially entered the third wave of the pandemic.

On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala confirmed that the province had officially entered its third wave - with 28% of all new cases, followed by the Western Cape with 26%, the Eastern Cape with 13% and Gauteng with 12%.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases now stood at 2 605 586.

"This increase represents a 21% positivity rate. As per the national Department of Health, a further 272 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 77 141 to date. 15 595 731 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors," said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

READ | KwaZulu-Natal has officially entered Covid-19 third wave - Zikalala

The seven-day moving average daily number of cases had also increased.

A total of 219 hospitalisations were recorded in the past 24 hours, with 14 274 people currently admitted for Covid-19 in both private and public hospitals.

Meanwhile, over the past week, KwaZulu-Natal saw a 31% increase in infections, while the hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients had also increased by 16%.

"The province has, for the past three consecutive days, recorded more than 3 000 new cases and is reporting the second-highest number of daily confirmed cases," Zikalala said on Sunday.