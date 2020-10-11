37m ago

SA records 107 deaths and 1 575 new Covid-19 cases as infections reach 692 471

Kaveel Singh
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • South Africa has recorded 107 more deaths and 1 575 new Covid-19 infections, says Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
  • The Eastern Cape accounted for the most deaths, with 58.
  • The total fatalities now stands at 17 780.

South Africa recorded 1 575 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 107 more deaths, bringing the cumulative infections to 692 471, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

He added the cumulative number of tests conducted to date was 4 407 441, with 19 270 new tests conducted.

There were still, however, fatalities, Mkhize said.

"Regrettably, we can report 107 more Covid-19-related deaths."

ALSO READ | Follow the latest Covid-19 updates here

They included 58 from the Eastern Cape, 38 from the Free State, four from KwaZulu-Natal, six from Gauteng, and one from the Western Cape.

"This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 17 780. Of the 107 deaths reported today, four occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, with one in Gauteng, two in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape," said Mkhize.

He extended his condolences to the loved ones of the victims and thanked healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients.

"Our recoveries now stand at 623 765, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," Mkhize said.

Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirus
