SA records 135 more Covid-19-related deaths, 1 371 new cases - Mkhize

South Africa recorded 135 more Covid-19-related deaths and 1 371 new cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.

"As of today, the cumulative number of detected Cociv-19 cases is 726 823 with 1 371 new cases identified since the last report. Regrettably, we report 135 Covid-19-related deaths today," he said.

Mkhize added of the 135 deaths, eight were reported between 24 and 48 hours ago, including one in the Eastern Cape, one in the Free State, three in Gauteng and three in the Western Cape.

The total deaths countrywide sits at 19 411, while the cumulative number of tests conducted to date are 4 842 516, with 19 543 new ones conducted.

Mkhize said Gauteng reported the highest number of deaths at 107, while the Eastern Cape reported 22.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients."

He added recoveries now stood at 655 330 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.