SA records 164 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the toll to 18 656

The country has recorded 164 new Covid-19-related deaths, taking the toll to 18 656.

Of the 164 deaths, 46 took place in the Eastern Cape, 41 in the Free State and 52 in Gauteng. There was one death in Mpumalanga, two in the Northern Cape, eight in the Western Cape, nine in KwaZulu-Natal and five in Limpopo.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said: "We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients."

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 October.Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ERe5EGukeF — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 20, 2020

The number of positive Covid-19 cases across the country increased by 1 050, bringing the cumulative number to 706 304.

Since the health department's report on Monday, 15 366 tests were conducted, bringing the number carried out to 458 1346.

The recovery rate stands at 90%, which amounts to 639 568 recoveries.