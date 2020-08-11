SA records 213 more Covid-19 fatalities as KZN closes in on 100 000 infections

South Africa has recorded a total of 563 598 coronavirus cases and 10 621 deaths.

The country's recovery rate stands at 74%, with the global average at 61%.

KwaZulu-Natal is closing in on 100 000 cases at 99 386.

South Africa has recorded a cumulative total of 563 598 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 213 new fatalities, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday.

This brings the cumulative total of reported Covid-19-related deaths to 10 621.

The provincial breakdown of the latest fatalities is as follows: 57 in the Eastern Cape, 39 in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, 64 in the Free State, 10 in Mpumalanga, 30 in the Western Cape and two in the Northern Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize said.

The number of recoveries is currently 417 200, which translates to a recovery rate of 74% – which is well above the global rate of just more than 61%. To date, 734 664 people worldwide have lost their lives on account of the disease and 20 011 186 positive cases have been recorded.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 10 August. pic.twitter.com/yXD1H4RIFO — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 10, 2020

In South Africa, Gauteng remains the province with the highest number of recorded cases at 193 561, with the Western Cape at 100 213 and KwaZulu-Natal closing in on 100 000 positive cases at 99 386 cases.

By Monday, the total number of tests conducted in South Africa was 3 267 494, with 16 911 new tests conducted.

Supplied Department of Health Supplied Department of Health





