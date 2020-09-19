SA records 83 more Covid-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 15 940

South Africa has recorded 83 more Covid-19-related fatalities since Saturday, bringing the latest death toll to 15 940.



New fatalities have been reported in the following provinces - four in the Eastern Cape, four in the Western Cape, five in Gauteng, 18 in Limpopo and 52 in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

"Our recoveries now stand at 589 434 which translates to a recovery rate of 89.4%," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday evening in his daily update.

A cumulative total of 659 656 confirmed cases has been recorded, with 2 029 new cases identified.

Mkhize said the cumulative total tests conducted to date was now 4 024 659, with 21 069 new tests conducted since the last report.