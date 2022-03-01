SA records zero Covid-19 deaths in 24-cycle for the first time since May 2020

For the first time since May 2020, South Africa has recorded zero Covid-19-related deaths in a 24-hour cycle.

183 deaths were recorded in the last 48 hours as part of an audit.

The country recorded 785 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

According to a statement by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Monday evening, the country recorded no deaths related to Covid-19.

The NICD said it was still conducting an audit into the total number of deaths and recorded 183 deaths in the last 48 hours. This brings the number of confirmed deaths to 99 412.

In the 24 hours leading up to the release of the statement, the country recorded 785 new Covid-19 cases. This represents a 5.7% positivity rate. As of Monday, 3 674 042 laboratory-confirmed cases were recorded.

Gauteng continued to record the highest number of new cases, with 318 on Monday, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 158 and the Western Cape with 156.

Gauteng accounted for 41% of all new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape that each accounted for 20%. Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; Free State and North West 5%; Eastern Cape 2%; and Limpopo and the Northern Cape 1%.

The NICD said 29 new Covid-19 hospitalisations were reported on Monday. This brings the number of people in hospital for Covid-19 to 2 892.

The Department of Health said there were 99 898 new vaccinations on Monday. The department has so far administered 31 544 594 vaccine doses. It said 17 011 015 adults were fully vaccinated, adding that 15 764 children aged 12 and older were vaccinated on Monday.

