14m ago

add bookmark

SA reports 67 Covid-19-related deaths as international travel restrictions ease

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images

  • South Africa returns to international travel with a 90% Covid-19 recovery rate.
  • However, on the eve of the restrictions lifting, a further 67 deaths were reported and another 1 767 cases. 
  • Thirty-seven of the deaths were from KwaZulu-Natal, where the virus was first confirmed in the country.

South Africa will ease into international travel on Thursday with a 90% Covid-19 recovery rate. 

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

However, a further 67 deaths were reported as well as 1 767 cases. 

Earlier, the government announced to curb the spread of the virus as international borders reopen, everyone travelling to South Africa would be required to show a recent, negative test and must have travel insurance in place.

list of countries tiered according to the risks related to Covid-19 was presented on Wednesday. 

No "ordinary" visitors such as tourists will be allowed from those countries. 

In the meantime, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced three new deaths from the Eastern Cape, 37 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, nine from Western Cape and seven from the Free State. 

This brings the number of Covid-19-related deaths to 16 734 out of 674 339 cases. There have been 608 112 recoveries. 

Since the last report, 23 426 new tests were conducted.

Covid
Covid-19 cases confirmed on September 30 (Supplied by Department of Health)
News24 Department of Health

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Burned out by coronavirus, millions of US women want to quit work
International students wishing to return to SA to be subjected to Covid-19 testing
Nathi Mthethwa | More than R70m from Covid-19 fund spent to help athletes and artists
Read more on:
zweli mkhizecoronavirus
Lottery
2 win R190k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
15% - 1881 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 9843 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1202 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.68
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.58
(+0.07)
ZAR/EUR
19.59
(+0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.21)
Gold
1892.40
(+0.29)
Silver
23.53
(+0.85)
Platinum
902.00
(+1.36)
Brent Crude
42.12
(+1.78)
Palladium
2313.99
(+0.95)
All Share
54264.96
(-0.44)
Top 40
50042.44
(-0.55)
Financial 15
10071.85
(+0.68)
Industrial 25
73187.40
(-0.23)
Resource 10
53383.39
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo