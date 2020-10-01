SA reports 67 Covid-19-related deaths as international travel restrictions ease

South Africa returns to international travel with a 90% Covid-19 recovery rate.

However, on the eve of the restrictions lifting, a further 67 deaths were reported and another 1 767 cases.

Thirty-seven of the deaths were from KwaZulu-Natal, where the virus was first confirmed in the country.

Earlier, the government announced to curb the spread of the virus as international borders reopen, everyone travelling to South Africa would be required to show a recent, negative test and must have travel insurance in place.

A list of countries tiered according to the risks related to Covid-19 was presented on Wednesday.

No "ordinary" visitors such as tourists will be allowed from those countries.

In the meantime, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced three new deaths from the Eastern Cape, 37 from KwaZulu-Natal, 11 from Gauteng, nine from Western Cape and seven from the Free State.

This brings the number of Covid-19-related deaths to 16 734 out of 674 339 cases. There have been 608 112 recoveries.

Since the last report, 23 426 new tests were conducted.

