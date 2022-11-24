SA school teacher held in Australia on child porn charges deported to SA

Dean Carelse is back in SA after serving time behind bars in Australia for being in possession of child exploitation material .

He told News24 he was not willing to talk about the incident because that chapter was closed.

The ex-Grey High School teacher claimed in text messages many years ago that he was having sexual interactions with pupils at the school, News24 reported last year.

Former Grey High School First XV rugby and water polo coach Dean Carelse, who was convicted in Australia after being found with child pornography, is back in South Africa, News24 can confirm.

Carelse was a Water Polo Queensland coach when he was arrested in March 2021 after police raided his Mooloolaba home and seized two phones that had more than 2 000 pictures of child exploitation material, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to almost 20 charges, including being in possession of child exploitation material and indecent treatment of a minor child, reported ABC News.

Water Polo Queensland chief executive officer Melanie Woosnam was quoted in the Sydney Morning Herald as saying there was nothing to indicate that any child associated with WPQ had been harmed by Carelse.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

After spending almost 300 days in custody, the Maroochydore District Court convicted him in March 2022 to a sentence of two years, suspended after six months for three years, reported ABC News.

At the time, the court heard that Carelse would be deported to South Africa after his release.

This meant that the immigration department would have returned him to South Africa last month.

Impeccable sources confirmed to News24 that Carelse arrived in the country in September.

At his mother's beach-facing home in Gqeberha, Carelse was caught by surprise when News24 showed up on his doorstep.

"I am not willing to talk," he said from the Richmond Hill home.

'That has been closed, the chapter is finished, it's done now,"Carelse said about his conviction.

Facebook Facebook/Dean Carelse

Neighbours told News24 that Carelse kept a low profile; they saw him infrequently when he left the property, which was in the process of being sold.

One source said Carelse was in contact with real estate agents to have the property sold.

"He is in a hurry to sell. He will take whatever offer," said the source.

A neighbour said that Carelse's mother was like a second mother to her, and was reluctant to move.

"She was friends with my mother until she died in 2011. When I make soup, I take for her. I care a lot for her. She doesn't want to leave," said the neighbour.

"He already has a job somewhere at a game reserve," said a source.

Last year, News24 reported on Carelse' paedophilic behaviour while he was a water polo coach at Grey High School in 2002.

He sent a shocking text message to his then intimate partner, revealed the My Only Story podcast series and live investigation.

"Had an interesting event in my room today with a std7 [grade 9] boy – was quite exciting must tell u about it sometime."

This message and many others of the same nature was reported to the school's headmaster, but they were regarded as inauthentic.

The school's attorney, who also represented Carelse, demanded that the texts' authenticity be verified by the mobile service provider, which duly happened, according to a report in News24's possession.

Nevertheless, Carelse continued to deny that he had sent them and, following a two-week investigation which involved no independent presiding officer or witness statements, he was back at the school.