SA schools brace themselves as more pupils start heading back

More pupils return to schools, including those in Grades 6, 11 and some Grade Rs.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said the department would attempt to stagger the return of schooling.

Since the return of Grade 7 and 12 pupils, 2 740 teachers and 1 260 pupils were infected.

South Africa is set for the return of more pupils to schools on Monday as those in Grades 6 and 11, as well as some Grade R pupils, head back to class.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Sunday afternoon that the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) resolved to consider staggering the return of grades – a tactic used by other countries to minimise traffic in schools – while keeping teaching and learning in motion.

While the entire country was urged to receive Grade R pupils on Monday, Motshekga said different provinces would be at different levels of readiness for their return. However, she added that all provinces had to receive pupils in Grade R by the end of July at the latest.

Motshekga also said that since the return of pupils in Grades 7 and 12 on 8 June, 2 740 out of 440 000 teachers were infected by the novel coronavirus.

Infection rate

The minister added that this comprised just 1% of the entire teacher population in SA. She said that in the same period, 1 260 pupils were infected. This, she said, implied that 0.01% of pupils were infected by the virus.

Motshekga also announced that 11 teachers had died of Covid-19, as well as four non-teaching staff members and three pupils.

She also said that less than 4% of schools needed to be temporarily closed due to Covid-19 since Phase One of the reopening on 8 June.

Motshekga said it was not yet possible to measure the impact of the school closures because significant pupil assessments were yet to be conducted.

She said a loss of learning and teaching time would not positively impact pupils.

