SA sees 100 deaths from lightning strikes a year - now scientists are lobbying for more awareness

Around 100 people die in lightning strikes in South Africa every year and thousands more are injured. Yet the establishment of an awareness campaign could significantly reduce these numbers, scientists say.



According to forensic pathologist Professor Ryan Blumenthal, from the University of Pretoria's Faculty of Health Sciences, lightning-related deaths make up most of South Africa's weather-related fatalities. And they're more likely to occur than you might think.

At any given moment, about 2 000 thunderstorms occur worldwide and produce about 100 lightning strikes each second (eight million strikes each day).

Globally, around 24 000 people die from lightning strikes each year, and around 240 000 people a year survive lightning strikes.

In a global comparison, South Africa does not experience particularly high levels of lightning strikes. Equatorial countries experience much higher rates of lightning strikes, according to Dr Hugh Hunt from Wits University's Lightning Research Laboratory.

For instance, the Democratic Republic of the Congo records more than 60 flashes per square kilometre per year, while Gabon records around 30, according to estimates from lightning detection networks.

Highest

On home soil, the Drakensberg records around 20 lightning strikes per square kilometre per year, while Johannesburg experiences 15 flashes per square kilometre every year.

Hunt said not all areas of South Africa experienced the same levels of lightning strikes. The highest concentration is in the Drakensberg region, followed by the Highveld. This means parts of the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga are far more likely to experience lightning than the Western Cape.

However, the danger posed by South Africa's lightning strikes is that they often take place in areas with industrial activity, and where much of the country's population is centred, according to Hunt.

However, urban environments offer some protection from lightning, with most buildings including basic lightning protection features. The real risk was for those in rural or informal settlements, or who were required to spend time outdoors, he added.

Lightning strikes have a mortality rate of 10%, which means that for every 10 people struck, nine will survive.

However, these people run the risk of life-long health complications, said Professor Roger Dickerson, a specialist in emergency medicine and head of the emergency centre at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town.

"While there is a low chance of a person being struck by lightning, you have more chance of being struck by lightning twice than winning the lottery," said Dickerson.

Research has shown that men are five times more likely to be struck by lightning and five times more likely to be killed.



"There are no physiological differences that account for this, but rather that men tend to have a greater potential for exposure. For instance, they are more likely to be engaged in outdoor activity or work and have higher levels of risk-taking. So, your chances of being struck by lightning depend not only on where you live, but also on the type of activity you do and your gender," said Dickerson.

Deaths

Most lightning strike victims die of immediate cardiac arrest, he added.

Those who survive may suffer neurological injuries in which there is a change to their neurocognition – the way they think – and they could suffer a concussion. The damage could bring on seizures, which could last for the rest of their lives.

In addition, their autonomic nervous system could be damaged, which causes the body to lose the ability to regulate blood pressure and heart rate.

Some people experience damage to the peripheral nerves, which can lead to loss of sensation or chronic pain, according to Dickerson.

In addition, lightning strikes can cause damage to the eardrums or inner and middle ear. This can have a significant psychological impact, result in hearing loss or tinnitus, and affect balance.

"In those exposed to lightning strikes, the most consistent feature is confusion and that they have no memory of the event. They tend to experience a loss of consciousness and temporary paralysis," said Dickerson.

This loss of memory can make it challenging to identify lightning strike victims because doctors have no history to use in their diagnosis.



According to Hunt, while there is a risk of being struck directly by a bolt of lightning, most people are usually indirectly electrocuted by the current that flows through the ground immediately after a lightning strike.

In addition to the danger to humans, lightning can also damage infrastructure, such as power lines or homes. He said researchers estimated that more than R500 million in insurance claims were lodged every year for lightning-related damage.

"There is a significant economic loss that goes with the health and safety dangers. Lightning also poses a problem for renewable energy, and solar plants built over large areas face increased chances of being struck by lightning. Wind farms are also at risk as they tend to be large open areas with big, tall towers," he said.

But creating an awareness week could go a long way to reducing the impact of lightning strikes, said Blumenthal. He added that a similar campaign in the US – National Lightning Safety Awareness Week – has seen lightning strike deaths drop from about 55 a year to less than 30.

"A local equivalent would be an opportune time for South Africans to learn more about the fatal consequences of lightning and how to protect themselves and their pets against its effects," he said.

Lightning safety tips: Blumenthal said lightning injuries and deaths were entirely preventable if proper precautions were taken during thunderstorms. He offered the following safety tips: Buildings, especially thatch structures, should have a lightning conductor near the building but not touching it.

Stay indoors during a thunderstorm. If you are travelling, stay in the vehicle.

While indoors, try to stay away from corded electrical appliances.

Unplug electrical appliances when you hear thunder rumbling.

If you are caught in the open, seek shelter inside a fully enclosed building. Before resuming your activity, wait until there has been no lightning or thunder for 30 minutes.

If outdoors, avoid hilltops, and do not shelter under lone trees nor in isolated sheds.

Do not swim during a thunderstorm, and seek shelter if you are in a boat. Get out of the water when you hear thunder, especially if there is a 30-second delay between a lightning flash and a clap of thunder.

Blumenthal has suggested that an awareness week be held between 2 and 7 October 2022, to coincide with the 36th International Conference on Lightning Protection (ICLP), which will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. This is the first time the conference will be held in Africa, and only the third time it has been held outside Europe.



Hunt believed an awareness week would help educate the public about basic safety measures.

"There are basic things you can do to protect yourself from a thunderstorm. In America, they use the slogan 'When thunder roars, go indoors'. While this doesn't always work brilliantly in Africa, the point still stands. In South Africa, we can communicate to people who may be walking home from work across large fields that they should wait until after the storm to leave work. Those basic things can make a big difference."

For Dickerson, "it comes down to safety in electrical storms".

"It's about how to limit exposure and what to do if you find yourself in a storm. The long-term effects of a direct strike can have a significant impact on a person's lifestyle," he said.

