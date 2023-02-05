SA soldier killed, another injured after helicopter comes under fire in DRC

A South African soldier was killed and another injured when they were attacked in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday.



The soldiers flew an Oryx helicopter when it came under fire in Goma.

The spokesperson for the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), Siphiwe Dlamini, said: "A crew member was fatally shot. Another suffered injuries, but continued flying the helicopter and landed safely at Goma Airport. The SANDF is in the process of informing family members of the soldiers involved in this unfortunate incident."

Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, the Acting Secretary for Defence, Thobekile Gamede, and the Chief of SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and wish the wounded soldier a speedy recovery.