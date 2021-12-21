SA soldier killed while fighting insurgents in Mozambique

A South African soldier has died in neighbouring Mozambique.

According to the Department of Defence, the soldier died while fighting through an ambush.

SA National Defence Force members have been deployed to Cabo Delgado as part of a SADC mission in Mozambique.

Violent clashes between soldiers and insurgents in Mozambique have led to the death of a South African soldier.

According to official reports, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members deployed to Cabo Delgado as part of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission (Samim) in Mozambique came under attack from insurgents during an ambush around the area east of Chai Village on Monday.

Troops managed to fight through the ambush. However, while at the rendezvous waiting for a chopper, the insurgents attacked them again.

Communications director at the department, Brigadier General Andries Mahapa, said that during the incident, an SANDF member was shot and was later declared dead at the scene.

"The mortal remains of the member were flown back to the SAMIM Chai Tactical Base. Further investigation is being conducted to determine the extent to injuries of personnel and loss of equipment during this unfortunate incident," he added.

The violence in Cabo Delgado has escalated in the last year, offsetting major gas exploration projects and raising fears that it could spread to neighbouring countries.

According to the United Nations, the assault has driven around 800 000 people from their homes and claimed the lives of more than 2 800 people - half of them civilians.

Earlier this year, Mozambique lodged an official request for military intervention from neighbouring countries to help quell a jihadist insurgency in the mineral-rich country.

Following this, Southern African countries agreed to deploy forces to Mozambique, where the government sent a signed "status of forces" agreement to the Southern African Development Community's secretariat in Botswana.

In July, News24 reported that an SANDF contingent arrived in Cabo Delgado.

Several southern African countries have deployed hundreds of soldiers to Mozambique. There are about 1 500 SA troops on the ground, while Rwanda, which is not part of the Southern African Development Community, deployed around 1 000 soldiers.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise and her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, extended their condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased.

Secretary for Defence Sonto Kudjoe, and the chief of the SANDF, Rudzani Maphwanya, also extended their condolences.

"May the departed soul rest in peace," a statement read.

