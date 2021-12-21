1h ago

add bookmark

SA soldier killed while fighting insurgents in Mozambique

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
  • A South African soldier has died in neighbouring Mozambique.
  • According to the Department of Defence, the soldier died while fighting through an ambush.
  • SA National Defence Force members have been deployed to Cabo Delgado as part of a SADC mission in Mozambique.

Violent clashes between soldiers and insurgents in Mozambique have led to the death of a South African soldier.

According to official reports, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members deployed to Cabo Delgado as part of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission (Samim) in Mozambique came under attack from insurgents during an ambush around the area east of Chai Village on Monday.

Troops managed to fight through the ambush. However, while at the rendezvous waiting for a chopper, the insurgents attacked them again.

READ | South African troops land in Mozambique

Communications director at the department, Brigadier General Andries Mahapa, said that during the incident, an SANDF member was shot and was later declared dead at the scene.

"The mortal remains of the member were flown back to the SAMIM Chai Tactical Base. Further investigation is being conducted to determine the extent to injuries of personnel and loss of equipment during this unfortunate incident," he added.

The violence in Cabo Delgado has escalated in the last year, offsetting major gas exploration projects and raising fears that it could spread to neighbouring countries.

According to the United Nations, the assault has driven around 800 000 people from their homes and claimed the lives of more than 2 800 people - half of them civilians.

Earlier this year, Mozambique lodged an official request for military intervention from neighbouring countries to help quell a jihadist insurgency in the mineral-rich country.

Following this, Southern African countries agreed to deploy forces to Mozambique, where the government sent a signed "status of forces" agreement to the Southern African Development Community's secretariat in Botswana.

In July, News24 reported that an SANDF contingent arrived in Cabo Delgado.

READ | EU begins military training against Mozambique insurgency

Several southern African countries have deployed hundreds of soldiers to Mozambique. There are about 1 500 SA troops on the ground, while Rwanda, which is not part of the Southern African Development Community, deployed around 1 000 soldiers.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise and her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, extended their condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased.

Secretary for Defence Sonto Kudjoe, and the chief of the SANDF, Rudzani Maphwanya, also extended their condolences.

"May the departed soul rest in peace," a statement read.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sandfmozambiqueeast africa
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
22% - 2265 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
52% - 5484 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2720 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.00
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.31
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,798.23
+0.4%
Silver
22.71
+2.0%
Palladium
1,812.60
+3.2%
Platinum
941.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
71.52
-2.8%
Top 40
64,807
+1.8%
All Share
71,318
+1.8%
Resource 10
68,643
+3.0%
Industrial 25
92,036
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,377
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo