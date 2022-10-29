SA teacher who died in China to be buried on Saturday after remains finally arrived back home

The body of English teacher Lusanda Sixaxeni finally landed at Cape Town International Airport this week after arriving from Beijing, where she died.

Sixaxeni's body had been in China since her death on 12 September because her family could not afford the R400 000 repatriation fee.

South Africans made donations to help bring her remains home, and she will be buried on Saturday.

The 27-year-old South African teacher who died in China will be laid to rest in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape on Saturday.



Lusanda Sixaxeni died at a Beijing hospital in September, leaving her family in a major dilemma to scrape together about R400 000 to repatriate her body back home. She had been working as an English teacher in China for the last three years.

Chinese authorities were set to cremate Sixaxeni's remains, which is against the family's beliefs and wishes.

South Africans opened their hearts and purses to assist Sixaxeni's mother, Nomonde Sixaxeni, in bringing the body back home as the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) made it clear that it did not pay for the repatriation of South African citizens.

At the time, Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the department had no budget for repatriating citizens and only offered non-financial support to the families of people who died abroad. These were consular services, which include organising clearances for family members.

Monyela advised people who travel abroad to take travel insurance so that in case of death the insurance company would pay for the repatriation costs.



Dirco's advise came too late for Sixaxeni's family since she had no travel insurance.

Sixaxeni's remains arrived in South Africa on Monday and were transported to her family home in Kwanonqaba in Mossel Bay on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Sixaxeni's relieved brother, Mandisi, praised South Africans for their kindness and goodwill.

Mandisi said the Chinese Embassy, who contributed generously, was among the donors.

He said:

To the people of Mzansi, from the bottom of our hearts as the Sixaxeni family, we would like to say thank you very much for what you have done for us. Without your support, Lusanda's body would not be here. This shows that people with good hearts still exist. I wish you do the same to other families as well.

Regarding Dirco's stance, Mandisi said: "Dirco left us in the lurch in our darkest hour. They flatly refused to raise even one finger."

Ordinary South Africans, Africans from other countries, small businesses, the taxi industry, car wash businesses, supermarkets and even a radio station made donations, Mandisi revealed.

"Associations of Zimbabweans donated money, Malawians, Mozambicans, and local Chinese came and conducted a prayer service. Most people who donated were South Africans. We are grateful for all the support," Mandisi added.

The funeral service will start on Saturday at 09:00 at Imekhaya Hall in Scholtz Street in Kwanonqaba township.

She will be buried at Pinnacle Point cemetery.

Sixaxeni's cause of death is not yet known.



