SA to expedite Covid-19, cancer vaccine development at largest genomics facility on continent

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Patrick Soon-Shiong.
Darren McCollester, AFP
Darren McCollester, AFP

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, the founder of the multinational conglomerate, NantWorks, has announced the establishment of the biggest genomics facility in Africa. 

On Thursday evening, Soon-Shiong announced the establishment of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI), based at Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape. 

The South Africa-born scientist said the centre will do research on developing a cancer vaccine and a new Covid-19 vaccine.

The centre is a collaboration between NantAfrica, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the South African Medical Research Council, CERI, and the Universities of Cape Town, Witwatersrand, Stellenbosch and KwaZulu-Natal. It will be led by Professor Tulio de Oliveira.

De Oliveira said CERI will allow genomics technologies to be used in real time, to trace and respond to epidemics and pandemics in Africa.

"We are really excited to partner with Dr Soon-Shiong to set up the largest genomics facility on the African continent," he said.

The centre is expected to improve genomic sequencing on the continent. 

