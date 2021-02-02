1h ago

SA to nominate Cuban doctors for Nobel Peace Prize for helping in fight against Covid-19

Lwandile Bhengu
Members of the Cuban Medical Brigade arrive in SA to assist in flattening the curve of Covid-19 in the country.
PHOTO: Image via Twitter/Department of Health
  • In 2020, South Africa welcomed 217 Cuban doctors, health technologists and epidemiologists.
  • The government spent R239 million on the programme to boost SA's Covid-19 plan.
  • According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Cuban Medical Brigade had treated 38 000 people on the African continent by November 2020.

Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate the contingent of Cuban doctors brought to the country to help fight Covid-19 for the Nobel Peace Prize.

In his Monday night address on the latest Covid-19 developments, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Cuba had sent more than 3 700 people across the world to assist other countries in the fight against Covid-19.

Ramaphosa said: 

In recognition of this effort, the South African Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialised in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics – or as they are commonly known, the Cuban Medical Brigade – for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

READ | What benefits do Cuban doctors bring to SA? Zweli Mkhize explains

According to the president, the doctors had treated more than 38 000 people on the African continent by November 2020. In June, South Africa welcomed 217 doctors, health technologists and epidemiologists who were deployed to various parts of the country.

"We extend our sincerest gratitude to the people of Cuba for this great demonstration of solidarity and humanity. Like so many people around the world, we have suffered tremendous loss and endured great sacrifices. Our lives have changed in profound ways, and we have been forced to adapt to new and difficult circumstance[s]," Ramaphosa said.

Late last year, government came under fire when it revealed the doctors were costing taxpayers R239 million.

